Looking for something to do this weekend in the Freeport area? Here are 9 upcoming events.

The weekend brings the second Main Street Monroe Art Walk, Holidazzle Arts & Crafts Show and Run Stephenson County, along with fundraisers, live music and more to the Freeport area.

Friday Night Magic

What: The Board Room is hosting casual open play for all games. Promotional items will be handed out as supplies last.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and Fridays through Dec. 20

Where: The Board Room, 107 W. Main St., Freeport

Cost: Free entry

Braided Pumpkins

What: Learn how to knot braids using only one strand of yarn, then apply those braids to 3D pumpkins for a fall decor project with Catherine from The Urban Art Studio. Your cost includes chunky yarn in your choice of colors, two foam pumpkins, wood stems and instruction.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Lena Brewing Co., 9416 W. Wagner Road, Lena

Cost: $45

The Langley Co. Three-Year Anniversary Celebration

What: Celebrate three years since the day The Langley Co. opened in downtown Freeport with complimentary Cakes by Anna cake pops, free mini flower arrangements with purchase, "buy three get one free" sales, new fall pieces and a "three year throwback" collection — throwing it back to where this all began by releasing a one last time collection of clay earrings. This is an all day, open house event during normal business hours.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: The Langley Co., 4 E. Stephenson St., Freeport

Run Stephenson County

What: The Run Stephenson County Half Marathon, formerly the Pint to Pint, is a proud component of the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign; the proceeds play a vital role in enabling children, families, seniors, neighbors, and others to access YMCA programs and memberships at discounted rates. The half marathon will start and end at the Jane Addams Trailhead in Orangeville. This loop course features a flat and fast start and finish, with rolling hills in the middle miles. Two new race distances: a flat and fast 5k and 10k have been added. These courses are designed to be PR-worthy, offering runners the opportunity to achieve personal bests in a scenic and supportive environment. 2024 will feature chip timing for all run distances. There is also a bicycle fun ride. All runners and cyclists will receive a high-quality tech shirt. All half-marathon finishers will receive a finisher medal. The top finishers will receive trophies. The 5K and 10K events will provide overall and age group awards.

When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Jane Addams Trailhead, Orangeville

Cost: $35-$55

VOICES Domestic Violence Awareness Pickleball Tournament

What: This round robin tournament is open to players of all skill levels. Pickleball basics at 8 a.m., registration at 9, with play starting at 10 a.m.

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Krape Park, 1799 Park Blvd., Freeport

Cost: $30

Romance Author Meet ‘n’ Greet

What: The next author meet ‘n’ greet will feature three romance authors: A.E. Bouhard, Jennifer Lloyd and Vanessa Harridine Sheets.

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: The Novel Spot, 516 Main St., Pecatonica

The Real Deal

What: The Real Deal will perform R&B with a variety of old school and new school dance tunes.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: The Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis

Main Street Monroe Art Walk

What: Twenty Main Street Monroe businesses will be hosting artists. Maps will be provided to help guide attendees. Jewelry, clay, paintings, mixed media and more are in this juried Art Walk. Most artists will be from the Green County area. After visiting art makers, visitors can vote for People’s Choice award for favorite exhibits. Ballots will be on the bottom of the maps.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: downtown Monroe, Wis.

Cost: Free

Holidazzle Arts & Crafts Show

What: This two-day holiday arts and crafts show, features more than 150 crafters. Shop for unique handcrafted holiday items.

When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. First St., Pecatonica

Cost: $5 admission; free for children age 12 and younger; free parking

Coming next week

Monday Murders Book Group

What: Kenneth Meer wasn't one of them. Yet a week after the explosion, he was in the psychiatric ward suffering from something the doctors called "The Lady Macbeth Syndrome" — invisible blood on the hands. There were various possibilities. Meanwhile, a man who had killed for no reason was wandering around with a bomb in a briefcase. Everyone is welcome for this book group. No registration. Pick up a copy of "Please Pass the Guilt" by Rex Stout on the second floor of the library.

When: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Illinois Libraries Present: Jason Reynolds

What: Watch the short documentary, “Dear, Dreamer” about Jason Reynolds’ life and work as a rising literary star. Reynolds is a New York Times bestselling author, advocate mentor and 2020-2022 National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He is the recipient of a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, a Carnegie Medal, an NAACP Image Award and multiple Coretta Scott King honors.He has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS Sunday Morning and more. Reynolds lives in Washington, DC, where he is on faculty at Lesley University. Illinois Libraries Present:

When: 7-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Honey Tasting Experience

What: Discover how bees create honey. Experience a spectrum of colors, flavors and textures: light to dark hued honey, creamed, crystalized and straight from the comb. Challenge yourself to articulate what you see smell, and taste. All ages welcome.

When: 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

Where: Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W. Wagner Road, Lena

Cost: $25

Senior Lifestyle Expo

What: The Senior Lifestyle Expo will feature local organizations dedicated to serving seniors, providing the opportunity to connect with experts across a variety of essential services. These services include Medicare coverage, assisted living, mobility solutions, independent living, Veterans assistance, audiology, health insurance, home care, medical equipment, hospice care, financial planning, aging in place home improvements, physical therapy, long term care and end of life planning. Learn about services and supports available in Stephenson County. Ask questions, gather information and find the help you need. Free health screenings, door prizes and giveaways.

When: 9 a.m. – noon Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: Eagles Club #679, 1200 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Cost: Free

