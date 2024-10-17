Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Journal Standard

    Looking for something to do this weekend in the Freeport area? Here are 9 upcoming events.

    By Kathi Edwards,

    2 days ago

    The weekend brings the second Main Street Monroe Art Walk, Holidazzle Arts & Crafts Show and Run Stephenson County, along with fundraisers, live music and more to the Freeport area.

    Friday Night Magic

    What: The Board Room is hosting casual open play for all games. Promotional items will be handed out as supplies last.

    When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and Fridays through Dec. 20

    Where: The Board Room, 107 W. Main St., Freeport

    Cost: Free entry

    Braided Pumpkins

    What: Learn how to knot braids using only one strand of yarn, then apply those braids to 3D pumpkins for a fall decor project with Catherine from The Urban Art Studio. Your cost includes chunky yarn in your choice of colors, two foam pumpkins, wood stems and instruction.

    When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

    Where: Lena Brewing Co., 9416 W. Wagner Road, Lena

    Cost: $45

    The Langley Co. Three-Year Anniversary Celebration

    What: Celebrate three years since the day The Langley Co. opened in downtown Freeport with complimentary Cakes by Anna cake pops, free mini flower arrangements with purchase, "buy three get one free" sales, new fall pieces and a "three year throwback" collection — throwing it back to where this all began by releasing a one last time collection of clay earrings. This is an all day, open house event during normal business hours.

    When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: The Langley Co., 4 E. Stephenson St., Freeport

    Run Stephenson County

    What: The Run Stephenson County Half Marathon, formerly the Pint to Pint, is a proud component of the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign; the proceeds play a vital role in enabling children, families, seniors, neighbors, and others to access YMCA programs and memberships at discounted rates. The half marathon will start and end at the Jane Addams Trailhead in Orangeville. This loop course features a flat and fast start and finish, with rolling hills in the middle miles. Two new race distances: a flat and fast 5k and 10k have been added. These courses are designed to be PR-worthy, offering runners the opportunity to achieve personal bests in a scenic and supportive environment. 2024 will feature chip timing for all run distances. There is also a bicycle fun ride. All runners and cyclists will receive a high-quality tech shirt. All half-marathon finishers will receive a finisher medal. The top finishers will receive trophies. The 5K and 10K events will provide overall and age group awards.

    When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: Jane Addams Trailhead, Orangeville

    Cost: $35-$55

    VOICES Domestic Violence Awareness Pickleball Tournament

    What: This round robin tournament is open to players of all skill levels. Pickleball basics at 8 a.m., registration at 9, with play starting at 10 a.m.

    When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: Krape Park, 1799 Park Blvd., Freeport

    Cost: $30

    Romance Author Meet ‘n’ Greet

    What:  The next author meet ‘n’ greet will feature three romance authors: A.E. Bouhard, Jennifer Lloyd and Vanessa Harridine Sheets.

    When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: The Novel Spot, 516 Main St., Pecatonica

    The Real Deal

    What: The Real Deal will perform R&B with a variety of old school and new school dance tunes.

    When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: The Best Dam Bar, 13965 Best Road, Davis

    Main Street Monroe Art Walk

    What: Twenty Main Street Monroe businesses will be hosting artists. Maps will be provided to help guide attendees. Jewelry, clay, paintings, mixed media and more are in this juried Art Walk. Most artists will be from the Green County area. After visiting art makers, visitors can vote for People’s Choice award for favorite exhibits. Ballots will be on the bottom of the maps.

    When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: downtown Monroe, Wis.

    Cost: Free

    Holidazzle Arts & Crafts Show

    What: This two-day holiday arts and crafts show, features more than 150 crafters. Shop for unique handcrafted holiday items.

    When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

    Where: Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. First St., Pecatonica

    Cost: $5 admission; free for children age 12 and younger; free parking

    Coming next week

    Monday Murders Book Group

    What: Kenneth Meer wasn't one of them. Yet a week after the explosion, he was in the psychiatric ward suffering from something the doctors called "The Lady Macbeth Syndrome" — invisible blood on the hands. There were various possibilities. Meanwhile, a man who had killed for no reason was wandering around with a bomb in a briefcase. Everyone is welcome for this book group. No registration. Pick up a copy of "Please Pass the Guilt" by Rex Stout on the second floor of the library.

    When: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21

    Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

    Illinois Libraries Present: Jason Reynolds

    What: Watch the short documentary, “Dear, Dreamer” about Jason Reynolds’ life and work as a rising literary star. Reynolds is a New York Times bestselling author, advocate mentor and 2020-2022 National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He is the recipient of a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, a Carnegie Medal, an NAACP Image Award and multiple Coretta Scott King honors.He has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS Sunday Morning and more. Reynolds lives in Washington, DC, where he is on faculty at Lesley University. Illinois Libraries Present:

    When: 7-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

    Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

    Honey Tasting Experience

    What: Discover how bees create honey. Experience a spectrum of colors, flavors and textures: light to dark hued honey, creamed, crystalized and straight from the comb. Challenge yourself to articulate what you see smell, and taste. All ages welcome.

    When: 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

    Where: Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W. Wagner Road, Lena

    Cost: $25

    Senior Lifestyle Expo

    What: The Senior Lifestyle Expo will feature local organizations dedicated to serving seniors, providing the opportunity to connect with experts across a variety of essential services. These services include Medicare coverage, assisted living, mobility solutions, independent living, Veterans assistance, audiology, health insurance, home care, medical equipment, hospice care, financial planning, aging in place home improvements, physical therapy, long term care and end of life planning. Learn about services and supports available in Stephenson County. Ask questions, gather information and find the help you need. Free health screenings, door prizes and giveaways.

    When: 9 a.m. – noon Thursday, Oct. 24

    Where: Eagles Club #679, 1200 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

    Cost: Free

    This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Looking for something to do this weekend in the Freeport area? Here are 9 upcoming events.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy