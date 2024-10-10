Open in App
    The Journal Standard

    Looking for something to do this weekend in the Freeport area? Here are 8 upcoming events

    By Kathi Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTKEd_0w1OlWuS00

    The weekend brings dart and cornhole tournaments and the Train of Terror, along with fundraisers, theater and more to the Freeport area.

    Winnie-the-Pooh

    What: Visit your friends in the 100 Acre Wood. Doors open a half hour before the show begins. Dessert served at intermission.

    When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

    Where: The Mighty Richland Dessert Theatre, 203 W. High St., Orangeville

    Cost: $15; $5 for children

    8 th Anniversary Beer Release Party

    What: To celebrate the brewery's 8th Anniversary, Wishful Acres is releasing a special beer the weekend of Oct 11-13. A Maple Imperial Stout was brewed and aged in a Blaum Brothers bourbon barrel for two years to create a strong, dark, rich-flavored stout with flavors of maple and bourbon (11% ABV). Cheers to 8 Years will be available to enjoy by the glass or take home in wax-sealed 22-oz. bottles.

    When: 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

    Where: Wishful Acres, 4679 N. Flansburg Road, Lena

    Frightfully Fun Night

    What: The event includes a glow stick dance party, scavenger hunt, games, treats, an imagination station, fun zone and more.

    When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

    Where: Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

    Cost: Free

    Walk with a Doc

    What: This family- and pet-friendly walk and chat will be led by Women's Health Physician Vanessa Nienhouse. She'll talk about the complete care available at FHN for women in all stages of life. Get some steps, learn about health and meet new friends. No registration is required.

    When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

    Where: Krape Park concession stand, 1799 Park Blvd., Freeport

    Cost: Free

    Train of Terror Week 1

    What: No advanced or online sales. Seats are first come, first served. Sales for the 6 p.m. train start at 5 p.m. Dress for the weather. The ride can get chilly after dark.

    When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

    Where: 2954 S. Walnut Road, Freeport

    Cost: $10. Cash only.

    Fall Forest/Wellness Meditation Walk with the Goats

    What: 40% of the proceeds from the sale of tickets for the walk will help to support Healing Herd Therapy Farm's Animal Assisted Therapy Program for kids. Class is limited to 10 to offer a safe and comfortable walk among participants and our goat friends. Suggested ages are 12 years and older. Dress comfortable and in layers to accommodate the weather. Bring water for hydration, sunscreen and bug spray, if needed. Guided by Gretta Winkelbauer, Founder/owner of Healing Herd Therapy Farm and Gretta's Goats and Miranda Grisales-Buell founder/owner of Healing Home Ayurveda.

    When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

    Where: Gretta’s Goats, 498 N. Farwell Bridge Road, Pecatonica

    Cost: $40

    Cornhole Tournament

    What: Check-in at 2 p.m.; bags fly at 3 p.m. 100% payout for 1st place team. Enjoy beer, brats and music. First and second place win prizes.

    When: 2 p.m.  Saturday, Oct. 12

    Where: Slurp n’ Burp, 4319 S. Loran Road, Pearl City

    Cost: $10

    MPRT Dart Tournament

    What: Sign up at 5 p.m.; start shooting at 6 p.m. Anyone can play. Earn NADO/PRP points.

    When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

    Where: Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica

    Cost: $11

    Coming next week

    FHN’s Slice of Time and Pizza

    What: Join FHN for some pizza and conversation about your health at this women's event. Members of the FHN team will be on hand to answer questions. Each attendee will receive a goodie bag. Limited seats; registration is required.

    When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14

    Where: Cannova’s Pizza, 1101 W. Empire St., Freeport

    Cost: Free

    Painting with Nina

    What: At this oil painting craft for adults, Nina will lead you in creating your own work of art. Registration required. Please register each person separately.

    When: 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

    Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

    Cost: Free

    Spanish Family Fun Night

    What: Come to the meeting room for an evening of family fun in Spanish. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with stories. Make pinatas and play games. Find out about all the materials the library has to offer and get your library card.

    When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

    Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

    Cost: Free

    Scotch & Cigar Tasting Dinner

    What: Enjoy scotch, cigars and gourmet bites at this event, which will be on the patio, weather permitting. Each guest will receive a branded Great Debate Glencairn glass to enhance the experience. The evening includes a guided tasting of a variety of scotches and self-serve heavy appetizers featuring pork au poivre, espresso steak bites, crawfish bisque and prosciutto and fig flatbread.

    When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

    Where: The Great Debate, 1 E. Spring St., Freeport

    Cost: $85

    Business After Hours

    What: Enjoy eats, treats, drinks and more. Both cocktails and mocktails will be available. See Hilldale's newly remodeled space. Devon will be hosting tours of PFC at 26 W. Stephenson St. Check out his dojo and what he offers to our community. Lance will be bringing his photo booth. There will be some raffles with cool swag, too.

    When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

    Where: Hilldale Deli, 30 W. Stephenson St., Freeport

    This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Looking for something to do this weekend in the Freeport area? Here are 8 upcoming events

