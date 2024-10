On the Town: Habitat celebrates volunteers with 'Field of Dreams' dinner

Lillie-Beth Brinkman

The Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity celebrated its volunteers and successes with a “Field of Dreams” movie theme during a dinner Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.It was a meaningful evening that pulled together and recognized the people who have made a difference in the community through the organization.Habitat CEO and Chairman Ann Felton Gilliland praised the vision and development of the organization’s newly opened neighborhood Cornerstone Creek in far northwest Oklahoma City by quoting the iconic line from the movie “If you build it they will come.”Since 2016, when the project began with purchase of 160 acres for $2.3 million, Gilliland said, she has been hearing a voice telling her to “build it,” and that dream has come true from the vacant land despite the pandemic, large amounts of rainfall right as the project got underway and other challenges. Along the way, the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation donated $1.5 million for the project in honor of Dr. David R. Brown.Currently, the project has dedicated 25 homes and includes parks, a gazebo, exercise stations and walking trails. Plans and fundraising efforts to build 200 more homes are underway. Cornerstone highlights the need for affordable housing and community support, which is Habitat’s mission, Gilliland said.“I'm proud to say that Habitat's focus has always been on visual results and real-world impact,” she said. “Studies on Habitat’s affordable housing developments have found that crime rates decrease. Children perform better in schools. Homeowners often return to school. They get promoted. Families are healthier and on and on and on. All these factors contribute to strengthening our community.”Thomas Hill III, CEO of Kimray, Inc., emceed the volunteer appreciation dinner at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. With more than 600 people, it was the largest group in attendance at the annual dinner since the pandemic.The dinner’s MVPs included the first family of Cornerstone Creek the family of homeowner “Danielle W.,” and longtime Habitat partner Maxwell Homes for the first build. Gilliland also praised Malarkey Roofing for its ongoing contribution to Habitat projects.In addition, Larry Ball presented the Inspiration Award to Sherry Strebel, who has volunteered for Habitat for 25 years.“Sherry exemplifies community service as a lifelong volunteer. She enriches her community and inspires those around her,” Ball said.Strebel praised the volunteers in the audience and the Habitat homeowners who have so much heart.“That says so much for our community,” Strebel said. “I challenge each and every one of you, all of us, to keep the vision, to dream big, build strong and continue to change lives, one home at a time.”Underwriter for this event was Frontier State Bank. Event sponsors were First National Bank and Hall Estill. Chris Cox with “The House Creates” developed the “Field of Dreams” video, and The Rev. Chris Yoder with All Souls Episcopal Church gave the invocationFor more information about Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity, go to cohfh.org Have an idea, item or event for On the Town? Email lillie.beth@yahoo.com.

