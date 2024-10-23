Biscoe: Continuing education fosters new leaders for workforce
By Emily Gregg,
2 days ago
Living and working in Oklahoma is exciting for me, especially having witnessed the state’s remarkable growth over the years. Oklahoma is thriving, with new business ventures and ongoing redevelopment attracting people from all over the country. It’s no surprise that Oklahoma City became the 20th most populous city in the U.S. in 2021, and its growth shows no signs of slowing down. As a new generation of leaders enters the job market, equipping our emerging workforce with the necessary training and skills is essential for success.
As our population increases, navigating opportunities for higher-level jobs can be challenging. I am proud that the University of Oklahoma Outreach programs for lifelong learners serve as a vital resource for individuals looking to gain an edge. These programs have gained popularity among those looking to upskill, reskill or explore new career paths.
Through our online learning platform, MindEdge, expertly managed by Dr. Nina Barbee, Director of Continuing Education, we launched seven custom-designed credentialing and certificate programs . The course bundles are tailored to the needs of Oklahoma’s workforce and employers, focusing on leadership, entrepreneurship, graphic design, management, nonprofit management, nonprofit communications and nonprofit board fundamentals.
At the heart of our mission is a dedication to helping individuals, businesses, groups and communities transform through knowledge. We love hearing about our students’ successes, and some recent students highlighted this.
A young professional and working adult shared how one of our MindEdge bundles not only met but exceeded their expectations. Other students in the program expressed that they are impressed by how much they learned in such a short period of time. They often find themselves applying their knowledge immediately and look forward to the next courses in their certificate program. This is what drives us!
Our diverse student body includes professionals eager to enhance their skills, individuals pursuing specialty certifications, and those considering a career shift or embarking on a lifelong learning journey. For nontraditional students, busy professionals and caregivers, our courses and certificate programs are designed for flexibility and accessibility. By fostering an environment of continuous learning, we empower our workforce to evolve and thrive in an ever-changing job market.
What do students love about MindEdge programs? They are self-paced, mobile friendly, and incorporate interactive elements like games, flashcards, videos and real-world case studies. Designed for accessibility, the platform allows learners to track their progress through badge and credit-awarding systems.
Each course bundle offers a comprehensive learning experience. For instance, the Frontline Manager certificate includes subjects such as supervision, coaching, communication, work-life balance, team collaboration, leadership styles, time management, progressive discipline and practical application of skills, all to prepare students to put their leadership skills into practice.
We see it as our mission to equip our workforce with the tools necessary to keep Oklahoma competitive across various industries, promoting lifelong learning both online and in person.
Belinda P. Biscoe, PhD, is senior associate vice president for Outreach/College of Continuing Education at The University of Oklahoma.
