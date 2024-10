Policy Matters: Report shows work needed to support justice-involved youth

Shiloh Kantz

Oklahoma youth, especially those interacting with the state’s justice system, are not well-served by existing public services.This was among the findings in a new report by my Oklahoma Policy Institute colleagues Jill Mencke and Polina Rozhkova. “ Reimagining Youth Justice in Oklahoma ” provides a data-driven examination of Oklahoma’s youth justice system and suggestions for reforms.For decades, Oklahoma lawmakers have underfunded shared public services like education, mental health, and more that help children thrive. As a result, our state consistently ranks among the nation’s bottom 10 for child well-being . Combined with a punishment-first philosophy for correction and rehabilitation, these factors show Oklahoma simply isn’t supporting our children.One of the report’s most disturbing findings is the persistent racial disparities for Black youth resulting from systemic and structural racism. In 2023, Black youth in Oklahoma were nearly three times as likely as white peers to be referred to the justice system. They were more than seven times more likely to be placed in custody.Even minor brushes with the justice system have long-term consequences for youth, from harming their physical and mental health to derailing their educational and career prospects. Black youth, in particular, are bearing the brunt of our state’s inaction.The problems detailed in this report don’t fall on a single agency or group of people. For too many Oklahoma children and especially Black youth, as the report notes the deck is stacked against them from the start due to poverty, lack of access to education, and other challenges limiting their opportunity. The issues that lead to children’s entanglement with the justice system are formed well upstream from their first interaction with authorities. As such, solutions will require holistic approaches.Oklahoma elected officials and policymakers must formalize policies that prevent youth from entanglement with the justice system to begin with. Promising alternatives to court and incarceration include diversion strategies, such as informal adjustment, misdemeanor alternative programs, first-time offender programs, restorative justice practices, and community violence interventions. Such alternatives require significant financial investment and long-term commitment.It’s also crucial to ensure that youth themselves shape these reforms. OK Policy has led the development of the Justice for Oklahoma Youth (JOY) Coalition with the Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma to help spark reforms.However, if we want to change the trajectory of our youth, the work will require sustained, community-led efforts that center the well-being of our children.Shiloh Kantz is the executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute

