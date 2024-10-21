Oklahoma Joe: When a restaurant feels like an old friend

Joe Hight

When a restaurant that you frequent closes, it’s like losing an old friend. That’s what I felt when Interurban restaurant in Edmond was forced to close in March because of a fire.

Sound sentimental? Perhaps, but we’ve frequented the restaurant for many years, even before we owned a bookstore two doors down from it. Like all friendships, the relationship was strained at times. One bad experience could cause that. But hundreds of meals over time had built a trust that I can take anyone there and enjoy the same atmosphere, service and good food.

But, again, it’s just a building, right?

Modwineco.com wrote this in a May 2023 blog post:

“In the aftermath of a global pandemic, it’s only natural for us to pause and reflect on what truly matters in our lives. And while bars and restaurants may not be the first things that come to mind, they hold a deeper importance beyond being mere places to grab a meal or drink. These establishments have already shaped our collective history, serving as vibrant hubs of social activity and community where we forge connections, celebrate and share experiences.

“Think about it: bars and restaurants are more than just physical spaces; they are catalysts for human interaction, drawing people from all walks of life to come together.”

Interurban had served as one of those catalysts for me. But I have others, some of which I visit on a regular basis, some when I can.

I realized that when Nan and I recently bought coffee in Cuchara, a small mountain community in southern Colorado best known for the Dog Bar & Grill, Yacht Club restaurant and Cuchara Mountain Mercantile. The barista told us she had moved back to Colorado but had visited Oklahoma City several times as a traveling nurse at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center. I told her we lived in Colorado Springs for a couple of years.

Without prompting, she said, “The restaurants are much better in Oklahoma City than in the Springs. I’ve noticed a vast improvement since I first started coming there.”

When I first moved to Colorado Springs in 2012, I thought the restaurants were significantly better there. It’s just the opposite today, with Oklahoma City ranked as No. 87 in the world for local food by TasteAtlas.

And it’s not unusual to run into a celebrity chef and develop new friendships with restaurants, too. That happened recently when we made last-minute reservations at Birdies by Chef Kevin Lee. The restaurant was booked, except for a couple of places at the bar.

We were soon eating the best kimchi pancakes I had ever tasted. Within minutes of getting our food, the chef who’s become known for his appearances on the Food Network was standing in front of us. Droplets of sweat were on his forehead after he had emerged from the kitchen. I asked him how it’s been going since the restaurant reopened earlier this year with a new concept.

“Good,” Lee said, “but’s it has been a challenge.”

Oklahoma City has several other top chefs, such as Jeff Chanchaleune, owner of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, one of the best restaurants in the country. I’ve known Jeff since he was at the University of Oklahoma.

Restaurants such as Interurban, Birdies, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Van’s Pig Stand in Norman during football season, Grannie’s Kitchen in Stillwater and others have become among those old and new friends because of the people who run and serve us in them.

In the last few weeks, Interurban reopened. Everything was new, but the restaurant had the same feel and menu as in the past.

It was good to visit my old friend again.

Joe Hight is director and a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, an editor who led a Pulitzer Prize-winning project, the journalism ethics chair at the University of Central Oklahoma, president/owner of Best of Books, author of “Unnecessary Sorrow” and lead writer/editor of “Our Greatest Journalists.”

