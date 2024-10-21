Journal Record Index: Wall Street inches ahead into positive terrain

The S&P 500 Index set another all-time high this week, and as our trading session ended Oct. 18, 2024, its closing figures hovered close to that amount.



The beginning of earnings season has produced a mixed bag on earnings. Netflix posted stronger profit even though its subscriber growth was lower. CVS Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karen Lynch announced she was stepping down; David Joyner, an executive vice president, is replacing Lynch as CEO.



Tech stocks and oil prices see-sawed this week.



The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims for the recent week dropped by 19,000, to 241,000. Analysts were expecting 262,000 applications.



Once again, retail sales figures painted a picture of a still-spending consumer. The Commerce Department said that sales for September were 0.4% ahead of August’s tally, which was a 0.1% increase from the previous month. It was the third consecutive increase. Restaurants, grocery stores and online sellers said they had stronger sales; prices were lower at gas stations because prices at the pump were lower.



“Retail sales came in well above expectations and continue to defy the ‘weak economy’ thesis,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial, a wealth management firm.



Despite declines in the price of oil, The Journal Record Stock Index added 21.49 points, or 0.83%, and closed at 2,605.94. However, declining issues squeaked past advancing issues at a 10-to-9 count.



Banks kicked off our earnings season, and did better than analysts expected. That includes BancFirst, and its stock climbed 7.39 points, or 6.93%. BANF posted third quarter earnings of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per share, compared to $1.52 per share in the comparable year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Zacks expected earnings of $1.57 per share. Revenue was $163.67 million, which was 4.45% above estimates, versus $148.76 million earned last year. BANF closed at 113.98, and was the top dollar and percentage gainer.



Gulfport Energy slipped 3.47 points, or 2.31%. Research firm Mizuho Securities upped its price target to $174, from $173. Mizuho has a “neutral” rating on the stock. GPOR ended at 146.48, and was the top dollar loser.



BOK Financial was our second dollar gainer, increasing 5.79 points, or 5.36%. DA Davidson analyst Peter J. Winter upgraded BOKF to “buy” from “neutral,” saying the company is well-positioned for lower rates. Winter also raised the price target to $124, from $113. BOKF closed at 113.74.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit journalrecord.com or sign up for our newsletter .