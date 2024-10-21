Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Journal Record

    Journal Record Index: Wall Street inches ahead into positive terrain

    By Margot Crabtree,

    2 days ago

    The S&amp;P 500 Index set another all-time high this week, and as our trading session ended Oct. 18, 2024, its closing figures hovered close to that amount.

    The beginning of earnings season has produced a mixed bag on earnings. Netflix posted stronger profit even though its subscriber growth was lower. CVS Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karen Lynch announced she was stepping down; David Joyner, an executive vice president, is replacing Lynch as CEO.

    Tech stocks and oil prices see-sawed this week.

    The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims for the recent week dropped by 19,000, to 241,000. Analysts were expecting 262,000 applications.

    Once again, retail sales figures painted a picture of a still-spending consumer. The Commerce Department said that sales for September were 0.4% ahead of August’s tally, which was a 0.1% increase from the previous month. It was the third consecutive increase. Restaurants, grocery stores and online sellers said they had stronger sales; prices were lower at gas stations because prices at the pump were lower.

    “Retail sales came in well above expectations and continue to defy the ‘weak economy’ thesis,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial, a wealth management firm.

    Despite declines in the price of oil, The Journal Record Stock Index added 21.49 points, or 0.83%, and closed at 2,605.94. However, declining issues squeaked past advancing issues at a 10-to-9 count.

    Banks kicked off our earnings season, and did better than analysts expected. That includes BancFirst, and its stock climbed 7.39 points, or 6.93%. BANF posted third quarter earnings of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per share, compared to $1.52 per share in the comparable year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Zacks expected earnings of $1.57 per share. Revenue was $163.67 million, which was 4.45% above estimates, versus $148.76 million earned last year. BANF closed at 113.98, and was the top dollar and percentage gainer.

    Gulfport Energy slipped 3.47 points, or 2.31%. Research firm Mizuho Securities upped its price target to $174, from $173. Mizuho has a “neutral” rating on the stock. GPOR ended at 146.48, and was the top dollar loser.

    BOK Financial was our second dollar gainer, increasing 5.79 points, or 5.36%. DA Davidson analyst Peter J. Winter upgraded BOKF to “buy” from “neutral,” saying the company is well-positioned for lower rates. Winter also raised the price target to $124, from $113. BOKF closed at 113.74.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit journalrecord.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    How to actually manage forage and feed in drought
    West Texas Livestock Growers4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Casey: $18.4M awarded for revitalization in Pa. coal communities; $0 coming here
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy