Annual Choctaw PowWow returns to Durant

DURANT The 19th Annual Choctaw PowWow, one of the nation’s largest, is set for November 1-3 at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, OK.



More than 13,000 people attended last year. A total prize payout of more than $200,000 will be available for the numerous dance and drum competitions. Discover Durant provided a grant to fund the Overall Champion in the drum competition.



“This is a time for our tribal families to come together, celebrate our rich native heritage, honor our ancestors, and continue the traditions that define us,” said Kerry Steve, chair of the PowWow Committee and Choctaw Cultural Center director of arts. “While this is a competition, we still like to share the powwow experience with others.”



Admission to the powwow is free to the public all three days.



On Friday, Nov. 1, a Gourd Dance will open the powwow weekend at 2 p.m. at the event center. This will be followed from 7-10 p.m. with Dance Specials, which will also serve as a quick dance competition for all adult categories.



On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, powwow dance and drum competitions take place with at least 15 Northern and Southern drums, and at least 650 dancers from 65 tribes from across the United States and Canada expected in the arena. Contests will be offered for various dance categories and different age groups. The Women’s Choctaw Traditional will return for its eighth year, and Tiny Tot dancers are always a crowd favorite, sponsored this year by Chahtapreneur Bear’s Vision.



Saturday will have two Grand Entries to launch the dancing, at noon and 7 p.m. On Sunday, a single Grand Entry starts at noon.



There will be 10 food vendors, 60 arts & crafts booths and a dozen tribal and non-profit organizations scheduled on-site.



This year, powwows.com and Pawnee, Okla.-based Lone Tipi Productions will livestream the event across the U.S. and into more than 100 countries.



For Choctaw PowWow updates and details, visit their website or Choctaw Nation social media.

