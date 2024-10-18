SSM Health, Select Medical partner for rehab hospital

Select Medical Corporation (“Select Medical”) and SSM Health announced the formation of a joint venture partnership to own and operate a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Oklahoma City to be named SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City.



The hospital will operate at 700 NW 7 th Street and incorporate SSM Health’s 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit presently located in St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City is scheduled to open in December 2024.



“Our Mission calls us to continually seek new ways to better meet the needs of the people and communities we are privileged to serve,” stated SSM Health Oklahoma Regional President Joe Hodges. “We look forward to the opportunity to expand the longstanding partnership that SSM Health has had with Select Medical in St. Louis. Together, we’ll further expand and enhance access to high-quality compassionate rehabilitation services across the region.”



Under a separate joint venture agreement formed in 2009, Select Medical and SSM Health operate three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Missouri located in Richmond Heights, Lake St. Louis and Bridgeton. The partnership also includes 79 outpatient physical therapy centers and 10 rehabilitation day institutes throughout the St. Louis region.



“Select Medical and SSM Health have been partners for 15 years, delivering best-in-class rehabilitative care across the greater St. Louis region,” said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. “When we saw the opportunity to once again partner in Oklahoma City, it was an easy decision to expand the relationship based on our shared mission and sharp focus on quality, safety and outcomes. We look forward to serving the growing post-acute care needs of Oklahoma City and surrounding communities.”



Select Medical will serve as majority owner and managing partner of the new joint venture.

