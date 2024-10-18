Tulsa selects developer for pre-approved plans program

TULSA The City of Tulsa has chosen Flintlock LTD, Co. to develop permit-ready housing construction plans, streamlining the development process.

The Pre-Approved Plans Program is designed to speed up housing development by providing permit-ready plans that meet building codes and align with neighborhood designs.

“This program will make housing development in Tulsa much faster and more predictable for those wanting to build in Tulsa,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I’m confident Flintlock LTD, Co. will help us create commonsense tools that increase our housing stock and combat the shortage we are currently seeing.”

The initiative is part of the Mayor/Council 3H Task Force's Path to Home Recommendations, which tackle homelessness through housing and mental health strategies. Pre-approved plans are expected to reduce permitting costs and simplify the process for property owners.

Funded by a $250,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, the permit-ready plans are slated for release by the end of 2025.

