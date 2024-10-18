Open in App
    The Journal Record

    Tulsa selects developer for pre-approved plans program

    By Journal Record Staff,

    2 days ago

    TULSA The City of Tulsa has chosen Flintlock LTD, Co. to develop permit-ready housing construction plans, streamlining the development process.



    The Pre-Approved Plans Program is designed to speed up housing development by providing permit-ready plans that meet building codes and align with neighborhood designs.



    “This program will make housing development in Tulsa much faster and more predictable for those wanting to build in Tulsa,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I’m confident Flintlock LTD, Co. will help us create commonsense tools that increase our housing stock and combat the shortage we are currently seeing.”



    The initiative is part of the Mayor/Council 3H Task Force's Path to Home Recommendations, which tackle homelessness through housing and mental health strategies. Pre-approved plans are expected to reduce permitting costs and simplify the process for property owners.



    Funded by a $250,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, the permit-ready plans are slated for release by the end of 2025.

    Pete Q
    1d ago
    Permit ready plans will be ready at the end of 2025. Hahaha 😝. Or cut out the ridiculous red tape and allow already permit ready plans to be approved next week. 🙄. Let the private sector take care of the land development and housing issues.
