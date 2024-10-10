FIrst projects approved for Rapid Community Response Program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ardmore Development Authority and Oklahoma Finance Authority, announced that Bluebonnet Feeds and Mercy Hospital Ardmore were awarded a combined $526,500 through the Rapid Community Response Program.

Bluebonnet Feeds, a local animal food manufacturer, is building a $1.8 million distribution facility, adding three employees by 2025.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the first two projects in the Rapid Community Response Program, as it aligns with our dedication to the growth and prosperity of our area,” said John Langemeier, president of Bluebonnet Feeds.

Mercy Hospital Ardmore will undergo an office renovation, adding a pediatrician and three staff members by late 2024.

“The creativity and collaboration of this program will play a huge role in helping Mercy Ardmore provide a new physician and specialty care to our community,” said Daryle Voss, president of Mercy Hospital Ardmore.

The Rapid Community Response Program was brought about by the announcement in October 2023 that Michelin would be scaling back operations in Ardmore. Michelin agreed to allow withholding tax for the remaining two years of full operations to be captured by the State and earmarked for this incentive program. It was estimated that this would generate up to $5 million for direct investment to be collected by the ODFA.

To apply or learn more, visit: okcommerce.gov/rapid-community-response-program .

