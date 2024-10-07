Open in App
    Evangelina Young, KIPP OKC

    By Journal Record Staff,

    1 days ago

    KIPP OKC College Prep promotes Evangelina Young to District Director of Operations. With nine years of finance and operations experience, and a master’s in business management and leadership, she’ll lead teams and drive operational excellence at KIPP.

