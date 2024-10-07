Evangelina Young, KIPP OKC

KIPP OKC College Prep promotes Evangelina Young to District Director of Operations. With nine years of finance and operations experience, and a master’s in business management and leadership, she’ll lead teams and drive operational excellence at KIPP.



Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to our influential audience. The information in the Professional Announcements section is provided by the submitter.



Click here to make a People On The Move submission and to find out more.



Click here to see more People On The Move.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit journalrecord.com or sign up for our newsletter .