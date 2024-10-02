Cherokee Art Market returns to Tulsa with over 150 Native artists

TULSA The Cherokee Art Market, one of Oklahoma’s largest Native American art events, is set to return to Hard Rock Tulsa on October 12-13.

This celebrated event will feature more than 150 Native artists from across the United States, showcasing a wide variety of traditional and contemporary art forms, including beadwork, pottery, paintings, sculptures, basketry, textiles and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and engage with these artists, learning about their work and the cultural significance behind their pieces.

The market will be held in the Sequoyah Convention Center at Hard Rock Tulsa, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $10 per person, with tickets available online or at the door.“The 2024 Cherokee Art Market features an outstanding lineup of Native artists, with a great diversity of representation from tribal nations across Indian Country,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Annually, visitors get to experience exceptional works from talented creators who have a passion for the preservation and promotion of Native cultures. Cherokee Nation takes immense pride in this art market, and it is one of the country’s premier juried art events that generates significant economic benefits for our vibrant artisan community.”In addition to the art on display, the Cherokee Art Market offers cultural demonstrations, presentations and conversations with some of the nation’s top Native artists. Participating artists will compete for a share of over $75,000 in prize money, awarded in nearly 30 categories, including Best of Show, the Innovator Award and the Culture Keeper Award.“There’s something truly special about Cherokee Art Market, and that is the environment. It’s unlike any other market out there," said Donna Tinnin, senior manager of programs and events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We work hard to ensure that the details are all taken care of so the artists can focus their energy on connecting with the public and with one another.An opening reception will be held on Friday, October 11, at 6 p.m. to welcome the artists and announce the winners of the competition. Tickets for the reception are $35 per person, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, light refreshments, and desserts.For more information, visit CherokeeArtMarket.com or the Hard Rock Tulsa website at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com

