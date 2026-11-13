SELMA — During the Selma town council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, members of the community spoke in opposition to Project Volt, a proposed 177,000 square-foot data center that would be located along Noble Street near Eason Lane.

The room was full of community members, some wearing shirts saying, “Selma deserves answers,” while others simply wore red shirts.

Mayor Byron McAllister advised attendees on town council guidelines, informing seven people who signed up to speak during the open forum that they would need a representative to voice the group’s position.

McAllister noted the policy exists to limit repetition of information.

The directive drew an uproar from the gallery, with one saying, “The board can encourage a representative, but you can’t compel a group of people to pick a representative during a meeting.”

After briefly speaking with three town council members, McAllister agreed each person could speak, but with a time limit of two minutes.

Planning Board Vice Chair Shaundrelle Watson addressed the board, saying elected town council members are supposed to represent the community members and be the voices for them.

“So tonight, I ask you to remember who you represent,” Watson said. “You represent the families, the homeowners, workers and taxpayers who call this town home. So listen to the citizens, respect the citizens, put the long-term well-being of this community first and vote in accordance. Our town is more than a potential business opportunity. It is our home, and its future deserves to be protected.”

Clayton residents also attended the meeting, voicing concerns about a potential data center’s water usage, noise and residential electricity expense associated with increased utility demand.

McAllister advised there will be another open forum on Saturday, Nov. 14. He also said there will have to be another planning board meeting about the proposal, since discussion about it was tabled during the Monday, Oct. 26, session to gather more information.

“There are opportunities left and right to get the information about what’s happening in your government,” McAllister said. “Don’t just show up when you get a phone call from somebody saying there’s something going on, or you see something on Facebook.”