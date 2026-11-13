SMITHFIELD — UNC Health Johnston has opened an obstetric emergency department at its Smithfield hospital to provide specialized emergency care for patients who are at least 16 weeks pregnant or within six weeks postpartum.

The department, formerly known as Women’s Services or the Women’s Pavilion, now operates as the OB ED. It provides around-the-clock access to an OB hospitalist who evaluates pregnancy-related concerns and supports other health care providers. Patients are assessed in one of four triage rooms.

In its first two weeks of operation, the OB ED triaged 70 patients, according to the hospital.

“Pregnancy and the weeks following delivery can bring unexpected concerns that need quick, specialized evaluation,” said Tracey Carson, chief nursing officer. “We want families to have that care close to home.”

The OB ED works in coordination with the hospital’s main emergency department. A connecting corridor allows patients to be transported between the two departments when necessary.

Amber Newcomb, director of women’s services, said the department provides a dedicated space for obstetric patients, with full-time OB hospitalist coverage and staff experienced in obstetric emergencies.

“We’re building upon the emergency care we’ve always provided,” Newcomb said. “This service enhances the quality of care we deliver to our mothers and babies.”

A protective services officer is stationed at the Women’s Services entrance to greet visitors and assist with check-in. Exterior signs direct patients to the OB ED.