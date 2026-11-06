NC domestic violence reports remain steady, analysis finds

RALEIGH — Domestic and family violence accounted for the majority of murders of women and girls in North Carolina and more than half of reported kidnappings and simple assaults, according to figures recently released by the Criminal Justice Analysis Center.

More than 63,000 people in North Carolina reported being victims of crimes committed by current or former spouses, partners or family members in 2025, according to the report. Women, Black people and adults ages 25 to 34 were the groups most frequently identified as victims in domestic and family violence reports.

“Domestic violence scars communities,” said Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. “These insights will provide a foundation for discussions about prevention and intervention, as well as our strategy to maintain North Carolina’s capacity to meet the needs of victims.”

The analysis found that from 2020 to 2025, reports of domestic and family violence remained relatively steady, even as overall violent interpersonal crime reached a pandemic-era peak before declining.

The report examines data submitted by North Carolina law enforcement agencies to the National Incident-Based Reporting System. The data cover crimes against persons, including homicide; assault and intimidation; kidnapping and abduction; human trafficking; and sexual offenses.

The report comes as organizations providing victim services across North Carolina face budget pressures following nationwide reductions in federal Victims of Crime Act funding. The Governor’s Crime Commission administers the funding in North Carolina.

“The N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Crime Commission are committed to reducing violence in our communities and supporting victims,” said Public Safety Interim Secretary Casandra Hoekstra. “When resources become constrained, we remain focused on gathering information and working with our partners to support informed decisions that improve public safety.”

The state received $41.5 million in Victims of Crime Act funding this year, down from a peak of $103 million in 2018.