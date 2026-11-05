Clayton duo graduates from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. — More than 4,300 students worldwide graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus during the summer 2026 term.

Among those turning tassels were Janelle Abel and Jaime Wolfe, both of Clayton.

Founded more than 75 years ago, the University of Maryland Global Campus provides higher education programs for working adults and military servicemembers. The university offers online and hybrid courses, as well as in-person instruction at locations across the globe. Its academic offerings include more than 100 degree and certificate programs.

For more information, visit umgc.edu.