Stein recognizes North Carolina educators, State Board of Education

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein recognized North Carolina educators and members of the State Board of Education on Wednesday, Nov. 4, highlighting their contributions to public education.

“Educators are role models who pour into students each and every day to help them meet their potential,” Stein said. “It’s an honor to celebrate North Carolina’s educators for all their accomplishments and all the ways they will keep shaping the next generation.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green cited recent academic and career-readiness milestones, including record-high graduation rates, Advanced Placement exam results, career and technical education credentials and the percentage of high school graduates who passed college-level courses before graduation.

“North Carolina’s educators are making history with our students, and our State Board of Education members have been steady leaders and partners in that work,” Green said. “Our graduation rate is the highest in state history, and so are our Advanced Placement exam results, career and technical education industry recognized credentials earned, and the share of our graduates passing college-level courses while still in high school. Thank you to every educator who made that possible, to our Board members for their commitment to every child in our state, and to Gov. Stein for honoring their service.”

North Carolina ranks second to last nationally in per-pupil K-12 funding, spending $5,660 less per student than the national average, according to the information provided in a news release. In July, Stein signed a state budget that includes increases in teacher compensation and funding for education programs. The budget raises average teacher pay by 8%, the largest average increase in 20 years, and starting teacher pay by 17%, the largest starting-pay increase in nearly 50 years, according to the announcement.

The budget also expands the Science of Reading and Advanced Teaching Roles programs. The latter allows experienced teachers to remain in the classroom while mentoring other educators. In addition, the budget establishes the TeachReadyNC program, which authorizes schools to develop apprenticeship pathways into teaching careers.