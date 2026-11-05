Women’s Entrepreneurship Day event set for Nov. 19 in Clayton

CLAYTON — Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library will host a Women’s Entrepreneurship Day mixer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the library, 100 S. Church St. in downtown Clayton.

The event is free and open to the public.

During the symposium, local entrepreneurs and small-business owners will have an opportunity to meet, exchange ideas and discuss their business experiences. Both aspiring and established business owners are welcome.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to receive a professional headshot during the event. The photographs may be used for business websites, LinkedIn profiles and social media accounts.

The library is hosting the mixer to strengthen connections with Clayton’s business community and increase awareness of library resources and educational opportunities available to local residents.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is observed annually on Nov. 19 to recognize women’s contributions to business and encourage women’s participation in entrepreneurship.