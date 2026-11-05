Kentucky opens 2 new wildlife management areas with 1,337 acres

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has opened two new wildlife management areas (WMAs), adding a combined 1,337 acres in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

The properties were acquired using funds from the Kentucky Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program (FILO) for stream restoration projects on the new lands.

Both properties consist primarily of forested habitat with steep terrain, offering opportunities for hunters to experience Kentucky’s diverse landscapes and pursue a variety of wildlife species. Hunting at both WMAs will be governed by statewide hunting regulations applicable to the respective counties.

Muddygut WMA is located between Louisa in Lawrence County and Paintsville in Johnson County. its 465-acres consists primarily of forested drainages, steep hillsides, and narrow valley bottoms with remnants of old mining and commercial activities. Muddygut Branch is a direct tributary to Levisa Fork, merging just downstream of the property boundary.

“The terrain features moderately steep slopes leading to upland oak forests along the ridge tops,” said Derek Beard, assistant director of the Wildlife Division for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “The property offers opportunities for deer and turkey hunting, as well as small game hunting for squirrels and rabbits, with the potential for grouse.”

To access Muddygut WMA, take U.S. 23 to KY 645 (Inez Road), then follow KY 645 to KY 581. Continue on KY 581 for approximately 5.5 miles. The parking area is located on the right.

Crow Creek WMA has 872 acres in Clinton and Cumberland counties, south of Russell Springs. Its extensive forest cover and varied terrain provide habitat for a variety of wildlife species and opportunities for deer, turkey and small game hunting. Crow Creek and its tributaries flow through old field habitat and lack streamside native vegetation to help stabilize and shade the stream, which causes Crow Creek to currently push large amounts of sediment into the Cumberland River.

“The property consists primarily of forested habitat with steep terrain and frontage along the Cumberland River,” Beard said. “Its extensive forest cover and varied terrain provide habitat for a variety of wildlife species and opportunities for deer, turkey and small game hunting.”

To access Crow Creek WMA, take U.S. 127 south from Russell Springs for approximately 16.9 miles. Turn right onto KY 3063 (Wells Bottom Road) and travel approximately 0.7 miles. The property entrance is on the left.

Updated WMA information, regulations and maps are available on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website’s Public Lands Search page.