Kentucky launches free college planning tools for all students

FRANKFORET – As Kentucky high school students and families head into “GO!vember,” the state’s annual month-long campaign to help them prepare for college and training after high school, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has announced two partnerships designed to make that path clearer and easier to follow.

Futuriti, CPE’s free college and career exploration platform, has partnered with Level All to give every Kentucky school district a free tool for guiding students through their Individual Learning Plan (ILP), grade by grade. CPE is also moving to make Common App the statewide college application required by House Bill 307, the My Kentucky Future Act, so students can apply to Kentucky’s public colleges and universities through a single, free platform.

“The decision to go to college isn’t made in a single month of senior year. It’s built over years, as students discover what they love and learn what it takes to get there,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “GO!vember is our reminder to every family that college is within reach. With Futuriti and Level All guiding students from middle school on, and a single, free application waiting for them in senior year, we’re making that path clearer for every Kentucky student.”

Every Kentucky student in grades 6–12 is required to have an Individual Learning Plan, a living roadmap that connects their interests and goals to coursework, careers and plans after high school. Many districts have felt pressure to buy costly platforms to manage that work. Level All offers a free alternative, available to every Kentucky district at no cost.

Level All is a FERPA-compliant platform aligned to Kentucky’s ILP framework, with a plan for every grade from 6 through 12. Its lessons align to the Kentucky Advising Academy’s Postsecondary Advising Scope and Sequence, a grade-by-grade guide to the conversations and activities that prepare students for life after high school. When a lesson calls for Kentucky-specific information, students go straight to Futuriti.org to explore careers, real Kentucky wages, college costs and scholarships, then return to their plan. Counselors and teachers can assign lessons, monitor progress and see where students are in their ILP work.

Throughout GO!vember, CPE, Futuriti and partners, including GEAR UP Kentucky and the Kentucky Advising Academy, will share resources on exploring careers, applying to college, completing the FAFSA, finding scholarships and earning college credit in high school.