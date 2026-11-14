The entrance to the land where the St. Helanaville/Pine Island golf and housing development is proposed. Karl Puckett/kapuckett@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Council voted 7-3 Monday to reject a developer’s third attempt since 2023 to remove a Cultural Protection Overlay from 502 acres on St. Helena Island. The decision keeps the long-running legal battle over a proposed golf course development alive.

FULL STORY: Beaufort County shuts down Pine Island developer’s latest request Here are key takeaways:

The vote blocks Elvio Tropeano and his company, Pine Island Property Holdings LLC, from building a golf course as part of a housing development he’s planning off of Dulamo and St. Helenaville roads.

Tropeano offered a settlement that included paying the county $343,619 for legal expenses and $3.5 million to the Beaufort-Jasper Housing Trust for workforce and affordable housing. The council rejected it in a separate 7-3 vote.

Tropeano’s attorney, Kevin Dukes, argued the property would remain under rural zoning even without the overlay and disputed county staff’s warning that removal could lead to suburban or urban development.

St. Helena Island resident Carrie Major called the settlement offer a bribe and urged council members to keep defending protections designed to prevent displacement of Gullah-Geechee communities.

Councilman Logan Cunningham warned that rejecting the settlement could mean millions of dollars in additional legal costs as Tropeano’s lawsuit against the county continues.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.