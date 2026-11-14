The jaw-dropping lantern parade, a tradition on Hilton Head, will be held Nov. 14 beginning at 5:45 p.m. starting at South Forest Beach. Provided

Hilton Head Island’s Lantern Parade lights the beach Saturday evening.

Residents, professional lantern-makers and marching bands will bring a colorful procession to South Forest Beach. The town bills the event as a celebration of the island’s history, natural beauty and community spirit.

FULL STORY: Hilton Head’s Lantern Parade to light the beach this weekend. Here’s your guide

Here what to know if you’re planning to go:

Start time and route: The parade begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Alder Lane beach access, with lineup starting at 5 p.m. Marchers will head north along South Forest Beach, exit at The Beach House parking lot and continue to Lowcountry Celebration Park.

The parade begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Alder Lane beach access, with lineup starting at 5 p.m. Marchers will head north along South Forest Beach, exit at The Beach House parking lot and continue to Lowcountry Celebration Park. Where to park: Parking is available at lots including: Coligny Beach, the former Wild Wings lot at 72 Pope Ave., the former Aunt Chilada’s lot at 69 Pope Ave., First Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Providence Presbyterian Church and USCB’s Hilton Head Island campus. A shuttle will run between the USCB campus and the parade from 4:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Parking is available at lots including: Coligny Beach, the former Wild Wings lot at 72 Pope Ave., the former Aunt Chilada’s lot at 69 Pope Ave., First Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Providence Presbyterian Church and USCB’s Hilton Head Island campus. A shuttle will run between the USCB campus and the parade from 4:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. How to watch: Spectators can view the parade anywhere along the route or at Lowcountry Celebration Park, which will have food trucks, beverages and live music from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The parade will also be livestreamed on the Beaufort County Channel.

Spectators can view the parade anywhere along the route or at Lowcountry Celebration Park, which will have food trucks, beverages and live music from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The parade will also be livestreamed on the Beaufort County Channel. How to participate: Marchers must carry a lantern and children must be accompanied by an adult. No bicycles, pets or open-flame lanterns are allowed in the parade. Organizers ask that no drones be flown during the parade.

Marchers must carry a lantern and children must be accompanied by an adult. No bicycles, pets or open-flame lanterns are allowed in the parade. Organizers ask that no drones be flown during the parade. Expected weather: Wear cold weather clothing Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s Fahrenheit at the beginning of the parade and drop into the 40s as the evening progresses, according to the Weather Channel’s forecast. Skies will be clear and there should be little to no wind.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.