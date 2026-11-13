The Beaufort Baking Company on Nov. 13, 2026 during its second soft opening. Hayden Davis/Island Packet

Beaufort’s new Bakery is set for a grand opening after successful soft openings last week.

Aptly named the Beaufort Baking Company, it’s located at 211 Scott St. in the former location of Sunshine & Sass Clothing Boutique. It’s the creation of Jake Higgins, the owner of multiple Beaufort County businesses, including the Highway 21 drive-in and the bakery’s neighbor, Blackstone’s Café. Higgins also purchased the Island News in October, becoming its publisher.

Higgins announced plans for the bakery earlier this year, in July. He envisioned, he said, an affordable bakery made to fit the community’s needs.

“This is not something where you have to save up two weeks of pay to come buy a cake or come buy a piece of pie,” Higgins said at the time. “This is a place where you can stop in and for a couple of dollars, enjoy the things that we make.”

Here’s what’s on offer at Beaufort’s newest bakery, and what you need to know before you go:

Friday’s soft opening

The Beaufort Baking Company’s second soft opening was held on Nov. 13, a cool and breezy Friday. The bakery took a one-day break between its first soft opening on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to work out a few “hiccups,” according to a Facebook post from the bakery.

The bakery’s first impression is on the nose. Its savory aroma is noticeable from across Scott Street, and more than a few passers-by stopped to look inside.

Entering through one of its two arched doorways, customers are greeted by an open space with displays on either side. Inside the displays were slices of cake, bread, truffles and more.

The bakery sold out several times during its first soft opening, according to a post on its Facebook. Although it had no menu posted inside, according to its Facebook page its menu includes artisan breads, cakes, pies, croissants, danishes, cupcakes, French pastries and artisan scones among other goods.

What to know before you go

Beaufort Baking Company’s grand opening is planned for this week, but the date has not been set, according to Higgins. Check the bakery’s Facebook page for updates.

Once the bakery is fully open, its operating hours will also be announced on its Facebook page. Higgins told the Island Packet in July that its hours would be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The bakery doesn’t have its own parking lot, but two public lots are located nearby. One is across the street and the other on the northeast corner of Scott and Port Republic streets.