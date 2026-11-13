People walk on the beach matting along the main entrance to Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island on Monday, July 6, 2026. A surveillance camera stationed by the access point captures footage of people coming and going from the beach. Li Khan/lkhan@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it made its eighth arrest in connection with the July 4 Coligny Beach shooting on Hilton Head Island.

Matthew McPherson, 19, of St. Helena Island, was located and arrested in Jasper County on Tuesday. He was later transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

McPherson has been charged with the following: Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (two charges), assault and battery second Degree (three charges), aggravated breach of peace and accessory after the fact to a felony.

McPherson and seven others have been charged for their connections with this case. On July 16, a Beaufort County Grand Jury returned indictments against five of the shooting suspects.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation remains active and ongoing.