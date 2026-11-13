Hilton Head Fire Rescue responded to a call Friday morning of a boat on fire in the Calibogue Sound. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue received a call Friday morning of a boat on fire in the Calibogue Sound off of Brams Point Road.

The 911 call came in around 8:30 a.m., and units arrived at the scene within three minutes of the call. Upon arrival, a boat was found engulfed in flames about 100 yards off the coast.

It took 38 minutes between when fire rescue first got the call to when the boat was no longer inflamed, according to Kenzie Hrobar McCracken, Hilton Head Fire Rescue communications manager. She said four crews responded to the fire.

One individual was rescued by a good Samaritan before help arrived, and no injuries were reported, according to Fire Rescue.

The cause for the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated by the Department of Natural Resources.