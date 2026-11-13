The J.E. McTeer Bridge, photographed here on June 3, 2025, will no longer have a lane closure during the weekend of Nov. 13-15, 2026. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since the South Carolina Department of Transportation changed its plans.

The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has reversed this weekend’s work to repair the J.E. McTeer Bridge, or the Lady’s Island Bridge.

The change in plans was communicated to the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette via email as well as a post to the department’s website. Work was expected to start tonight at 7 p.m.

A supply-chain issue is the reason for cancellation. SCDOT will reschedule the work and notify the public when materials for the bridge repairs are received.

Repairs were expected to be finished by Monday morning as SCDOT planned to work “around-the-clock.”

SCDOT planned to close the left lane of southbound U.S. 21 on the Lady’s Island Bridge to repair expansion joints in the bridge, according to a previous press release.

Many drivers see the gaps in the bridge as “lines,” but those lines are actually gaps between bridge decking that allows for expansion and contraction.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.