Hilton Head town manager gets $25K bonus. That's not all. Here are the details

Marc Orlando became the manager of the Town of Hilton Head in 2021. The Town Council voted to give him a raise and bonus on Tuesday. Town of Hilton Head

The Town Council voted Tuesday night unanimously to grant a raise and bonus to Town Manager Marc Orlando.

The vote came after the council met for a few hours behind closed doors in executive session to discuss Orlando’s job performance and a lawsuit against the town.

With the raise, Orlando is now earning $250,000.

Orlando joined the city in 2021 at a salary of $200,000 a year.

Council members also approved $25,000 bonus, to be paid in a lump sum, and an increase in his monthly car allowance to $1,500.

Orlando was given a 4% raise and $25,000 bonus in 2025 as well. According to previous Island Packet reporting, Orlando’s salary was $210,000 as of December 2023,

Orlando manages about 300 employees for the town, which has a consolidated budget of $233 million for fiscal year 2027.

Before joining the town in 2021, he spent 14 years as deputy town manager and manager with the Town of Bluffton.

His earlier career included stints with Rowe Investments in asset management and real estate development, as well as positions with the Town of Hilton Head Island in planning and GIS.

He is a graduate of the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning with a concentration in business administration.

Council members met for nearly three hours in closed executive session.

The agenda listed a performance evaluation for Orlando as one of the discussion items.

After the town council came out of the secret discussion, they voted 7-0 to approve the changes to Orlando’s contract.