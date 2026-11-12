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Life-threatening virus affecting unvaccinated dogs in Beaufort Co. What to know
By Hayden Davis,4 days ago
Beaufort County is warning dog owners of an outbreak of canine distemper.
Charleston Animal Society reported 24 cases of canine distemper, a life-threatening virus affecting dogs. The society implemented emergency precautions at two of its facilities in Berkeley and Charleston Counties in response.
Beaufort County Animal Services put out an alert Tuesday, Nov. 10, alerting owners to the outbreak.
Here’s what they and other veterinary professionals recommend dog owners do to keep them safe:
How to prevent canine distemper
Canine distemper is a highly contagious, airborne virus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The virus can be contracted from infected dogs and wildlife, and infected individuals can be contagious for up to four months after infection.
The good news is there are vaccinations against canine distemper, and they’re the best way to protect your dog against it, according to the AVMA. If your dog has received a combination vaccine such as DAPP or DA2PP, they have already been vaccinated against it. Canine distemper is one of the viruses included in all combination vaccines.
If your dog has not been vaccinated, they still can be. Dogs of any age can be vaccinated against canine distemper, according to the AVMA.
Canine distemper is most dangerous to puppies under four months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated, according to the AVMA. If your dog or puppy has not yet been vaccinated, the AVMA and Beaufort County Animal Services recommend you:
- Keep them away from unfamiliar dogs and places with many dogs such as pet shops, parks, groomers and kennels
- Keep them away from wildlife
- Watch for symptoms of canine distemper
- Keep ill dogs away from other dogs
- Alert your veterinarian before bringing in an ill dog
If your dog is vaccinated, there are additional steps you can take to protect them. Check that your dog’s vaccinations are up-to-date, take your dog to establishments that require up-to-date vaccinations and keep your dog away from sick dogs.
What are the symptoms of canine distemper?
Canine distemper affects the immune, respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of infected dogs. Around half of all dogs infected do not survive, making vaccination all the more important, according to the AVMA.
Contact your veterinarian if your dog shows symptoms of canine distemper, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Here are the signs to look out for:
- Discharge from the eyes and nose
- Fever
- Coughing
- Lethargy
- Reduced appetite
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
Dogs may also show neurological signs, including:
- Walking in circles, unable to follow a straight path
- Head tilt
- Lack of coordination
- Muscle twitches
- Convulsions with jaw-chewing movements (“chewing gum fits”) and drooling
- Seizures
- Partial or complete paralysis
There is no cure for canine distemper, nor are there drugs approved to combat it. Veterinarians can nonetheless provide supportive care and prevent other dogs from contracting the virus.