Life-threatening virus affecting unvaccinated dogs in Beaufort Co. What to know

Beaufort County is warning dog owners of an outbreak of canine distemper. Petra Richli/Getty Images

Beaufort County is warning dog owners of an outbreak of canine distemper.

Charleston Animal Society reported 24 cases of canine distemper, a life-threatening virus affecting dogs. The society implemented emergency precautions at two of its facilities in Berkeley and Charleston Counties in response.

Beaufort County Animal Services put out an alert Tuesday, Nov. 10, alerting owners to the outbreak.

Here’s what they and other veterinary professionals recommend dog owners do to keep them safe:

How to prevent canine distemper

Canine distemper is a highly contagious, airborne virus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The virus can be contracted from infected dogs and wildlife, and infected individuals can be contagious for up to four months after infection.

The good news is there are vaccinations against canine distemper, and they’re the best way to protect your dog against it, according to the AVMA. If your dog has received a combination vaccine such as DAPP or DA2PP, they have already been vaccinated against it. Canine distemper is one of the viruses included in all combination vaccines.

If your dog has not been vaccinated, they still can be. Dogs of any age can be vaccinated against canine distemper, according to the AVMA.

Canine distemper is most dangerous to puppies under four months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated, according to the AVMA. If your dog or puppy has not yet been vaccinated, the AVMA and Beaufort County Animal Services recommend you:

Keep them away from unfamiliar dogs and places with many dogs such as pet shops, parks, groomers and kennels

Keep them away from wildlife

Watch for symptoms of canine distemper

Keep ill dogs away from other dogs

Alert your veterinarian before bringing in an ill dog

If your dog is vaccinated, there are additional steps you can take to protect them. Check that your dog’s vaccinations are up-to-date, take your dog to establishments that require up-to-date vaccinations and keep your dog away from sick dogs.

What are the symptoms of canine distemper?

Canine distemper affects the immune, respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of infected dogs. Around half of all dogs infected do not survive, making vaccination all the more important, according to the AVMA.

Contact your veterinarian if your dog shows symptoms of canine distemper, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Here are the signs to look out for:

Discharge from the eyes and nose

Fever

Coughing

Lethargy

Reduced appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dogs may also show neurological signs, including:

Walking in circles, unable to follow a straight path

Head tilt

Lack of coordination

Muscle twitches

Convulsions with jaw-chewing movements (“chewing gum fits”) and drooling

Seizures

Partial or complete paralysis

There is no cure for canine distemper, nor are there drugs approved to combat it. Veterinarians can nonetheless provide supportive care and prevent other dogs from contracting the virus.