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Jasper County
Argent Blvd. widening plan moves forward in Jasper Co. The latest on the project
By Drew Martin,6 days ago
Jasper County is advancing an $80 million plan to widen nearly four miles of Argent Boulevard, the two-lane shortcut drivers use to bypass the busy U.S. 278 and SC 170 interchange. While the public comment period has ended, officials are now using that input and other information to get to a ‘preferred alternative’ for the design work.
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