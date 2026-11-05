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Jasper County

Argent Blvd. widening plan moves forward in Jasper Co. The latest on the project

By Drew Martin,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqywD_1Go0VvId00
Jasper County is now taking public comments to devise a plan to widen Argent Boulevard to four lanes, including adding additional traffic signals Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Jasper County is advancing an $80 million plan to widen nearly four miles of Argent Boulevard, the two-lane shortcut drivers use to bypass the busy U.S. 278 and SC 170 interchange. While the public comment period has ended, officials are now using that input and other information to get to a ‘preferred alternative’ for the design work.

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