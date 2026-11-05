New Bluffton Italian deli offers more than just sandwiches. What's on the menu?

A screen grab from Bluffton Prosciutto Company’s Instagram account shows some treats made by the Italian delicatessen that is located in Parkway Commons in Bluffton. Bluffton Prosciutto Company | Instagram

The Bluffton Prosciutto Company, a new delicatessen serving authentic Italian fare, opened this week in Parkway Commons. The shop takes inspiration from the pork stores, salumerias and Italian social clubs of Northern New Jersey and New York.

FULL STORY: A new Italian deli just opened in Bluffton. Here’s where, what to know

The Bluffton Prosciutto Company is located in Parkway Commons, at 4376 Bluffton Parkway Unit 202 in Bluffton Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Here are key takeaways:

Location: The deli is at 4376 Bluffton Parkway Unit 202, in the space formerly occupied by Delectable Desserts by Russ. Carry-out is available, with a few tables inside.

The deli is at 4376 Bluffton Parkway Unit 202, in the space formerly occupied by Delectable Desserts by Russ. Carry-out is available, with a few tables inside. Menu: Fresh homemade mozzarella anchors the menu. Of the eight signature sandwiches on the board, only one doesn’t include it.

Fresh homemade mozzarella anchors the menu. Of the eight signature sandwiches on the board, only one doesn’t include it. Sandwiches: Sandwich lineup includes the Jimmy O (prosciutto di Parma, capocollo and sweet soppressata), the Plain J, Dani’s Delight on focaccia, Gloria, Jocelyn’s Brooklyn, My Cousin Vinnie, Nico and the Johnny OCC.

Sandwich lineup includes the Jimmy O (prosciutto di Parma, capocollo and sweet soppressata), the Plain J, Dani’s Delight on focaccia, Gloria, Jocelyn’s Brooklyn, My Cousin Vinnie, Nico and the Johnny OCC. What the deli sells: Beyond sandwiches, the deli sells Italian cured meats and cheeses, pasta, prepared ready-to-eat foods and imported Italian grocery essentials.

Beyond sandwiches, the deli sells Italian cured meats and cheeses, pasta, prepared ready-to-eat foods and imported Italian grocery essentials. Hours: Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deli is closed Sunday and Monday. The deli’s Italian neighbor, Radici Italian Chophouse, was recently selected for the 2026 Michelin Guide.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.