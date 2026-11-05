Rodent droppings in soda syrup. Beaufort Co.'s worst October food inspections

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s inspectors inspect restaurants and other food-serving establishments in Beaufort County on a regular basis. semenovp/Getty Images

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) has released its October food inspection reports. Two restaurants, two schools and a Parker’s scored less than A.

Inspectors from the SCDA inspect restaurants and other food-serving establishments across the state on a routine basis. The frequency of inspections is based on the establishment’s risk-factor for food-borne illness and its compliance history, according to the SCDA.

Grades are awarded on a 100-point scale, with A grades above 87 points, B 78 points, and C less than 78 points. Repeat infractions can result in lower letter grades no matter the points. Here’s why these Beaufort County establishments received their grades, and if their violations were corrected:

E-Tang Asian Bistro

Inspectors awarded E-Tang Asian Bistro, located at 811 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island, a C grade with 75 points in its Oct.15 routine inspection. Inspectors observed:

An employee drinking from an open cup and eating from a bowl on the hot line

Employees failing to wash hands between cleaning and food preparation, an employee washing hands without soap, and an employee washing hands in a food preparation sink

“Fresh rodent droppings in a pool of Lemon-Lime Soda Syrup,” as well as rodent droppings behind the dish machine and kitchen chest freezer.

Stored chicken dripping onto an open bag of won tons.

Dirty kitchen utensils stored as clean

Stored foods held at an improper temperature

Holes in the ceiling tiles covered with chicken wire

A hole in the wall covered by a “plastic bucket lid” and another hole covered by a plastic rack.

“To-go style bags” used as food containers

A follow-up inspection was scheduled and carried out on Oct. 23. Inspectors gave E-Tang 92 points, but once again a C grade due to repeat violations. Inspectors observed dirty cleavers stored as clean, evidence of continued rodent activity and multiple ceiling tiles in poor repair.

Inspectors conducted another inspection on Oct. 30 and for the third time awarded E-Tang a C grade. The report notes continued rodent activity, but no other violations. Another inspection is scheduled for within 10 days after the Oct. 30 inspection.

Amigos Café y Cantina

Amigos Café y Cantina at 133 Belfair Towne Village in Bluffton received an A grade with 88 points in a routine inspection on Sept. 28. Despite receiving an A grade, the report noted several violations including:

Failure to wash hands between tasks

Dirty knives stored as clean

Takeout cups stored on the floor and susceptible to contamination

Accumulated water at the bottom of a reach-in refrigerator

Bagged trash stored inside

A countertop in poor repair

Inspectors followed-up on Oct. 8 and awarded a B grade with 98 points due to repeat violations. The restaurant was still storing bagged trash indoors and the countertop remained in poor repair. Inspectors followed up for a third time on Oct. 23, and gave Amigos Café y Cantina an A grade with 100 points. The report notes no violations.

Parker’s in Old Town Bluffton

The Parker’s at 6200 Jennifer Court in Bluffton received an A grade with 94 points in Sept. 30 routine inspection. The report notes that some food products were not being held at proper temperature including salad wraps, ham wraps and hard cooked eggs. It also notes that a retail refrigerator is in poor repair and does not hold foods at the required temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, and a can rack was soiled with food debris.

A follow-up inspection on Oct. 8 netted the Parker’s a B grade with 95 points due to repeat violations. Inspectors found food products were still being held above proper temperatures and the retail refrigerator was still in poor repair.

Inspectors followed-up a third time on Oct. 14 and gave Parker’s an A grade with 100 points. The report notes no violations and no further follow-ups are scheduled.

Riverview Charter School and Robert Smalls Leadership Academy

Inspectors gave Riverview Charter School a B grade in a follow-up inspection on Oct. 13 due to a dish machine’s inadequate chlorine levels. The violation was first noted in a routine inspection on Sept. 30, making it a repeated violation. Inspectors followed-up again on Oct. 15 and found the violation had been corrected. They awarded an A grade with 100 points.

Robert Smalls Leadership Academy at 43 W. K. Alston Drive in Beaufort also received a B grade in an Oct. 14 routine inspection. Inspectors observed a hot water dish machine did not meet proper criteria. The violation was first noted in a routine inspection on Sept. 16, making it a repeat violation. Inspectors followed-up on Oct. 20 and found the violation had been corrected. They awarded an A grade with 100 points.