Beaufort County's sheriff-elect is already getting to work. Here's what he's doing

Douglas Seifert is a 20-year veteran with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He will be the county’s top law enforcement official. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will welcome a new sheriff in January — a 20-year veteran of the department who was elected Nov. 3.

Doug Seifert won nearly 60% of the county vote on Tuesday, and will be the first new sheriff the county has had in nearly 30 years.

“I gave this campaign my heart and soul,” Seifert said. “This is the best time of my life.”

Seifert replaces PJ Tanner, who’s been sheriff since 1999.

Seifert said before the election winner was announced, he felt good about the work he’d done since March, and was grateful for the perspective he gained from talking with Beaufort County residents.

When he found out he’d won the race, Seifert said he was excited to have his friends, family and those supporting him around him to share that moment.

Doug Seifert as Beaufort County Sheriff

Seifert said he has already hit the ground running. In an interview with Island Packet Thursday, he said he is working on getting a police substation in St. Helena. He added he’s been traveling to events around the county meeting with different communities.

“Just because I got elected doesn’t mean I’m going to stop; I’m not taking my foot off the gas,” Seifert said.

Seifert’s opponent in the sheriff race, Alphonso Small Jr., released a statement shortly after the race’s official results came out. The statement encouraged Seifert to work towards earning the community’s trust and making sure they are heard.

“I encourage the incoming sheriff to lead with fairness, listen to every community and remember that the Sheriff’s Office belongs to the people,” Small said in the statement.

Seifert said the role Small has on the county school board is a thankless job and wishes him luck in that role.

When will Doug Seifert take office?

Tanner said he’s happy for Seifert and has supported him since the beginning of his campaign.

“Doug just needs to be Doug, and he’ll do just fine,” Tanner said.

Seifert said he’s excited to get back to work, implementing his campaign goals into the county.

“I believe in this agency 100%,” Seifert said. “The men and women of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office work hard, and I can’t wait to work alongside them.”

Seifert will take office Jan. 5, 2027.