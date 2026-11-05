Hilton Head picks mayor and council on Election Day. Here's how those races shook out

Alan Perry Courtesy

Hilton Head Island voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the race for mayor and three town council ward seats.

Incumbent Mayor Alan Perry won a second term after dominating a three-way contest and withstanding attacks from one of his opponents.

Here are key takeaways:

Perry won the mayoral race with 54.49% of the vote, or 10,060 ballots, with 100% of votes counted. Dave Ferguson, a 64-year-old retired corporate executive from Shipyard, finished second with 6,424 votes (34.79%). Palmer Simmons, a 70-year-old semi-retired Spanish Wells resident, drew 1,889 votes (10.23%).

Perry, a 61-year-old mortgage banker from Hilton Head Plantation, argued “continuity of leadership” was critical to maintain momentum on growth management and environmental protections. Campaign issues ranged from law enforcement and traffic to stormwater, housing, the town’s Chamber of Commerce contract and an 11th-hour building permit flap. “It’s an honor to have an opportunity to have a second term because it does show what we’ve done is positive and we have more work to do,” Perry told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet.

Voters also decided three Town Council ward races on the same ballot Tuesday.

Just 107 votes separated incumbent Patsy Brison and Josh Peeples in Ward 2. Brison, who received 51.46% of the vote (1,658 votes), defeated Peeples, the son of former Hilton Head Mayor Tom Peeples, who had 48.14% (1,551 votes).

Incumbent Tamara Becker won Ward 4 with 58.94% (1,935 votes) over Rick Ross’ 40.72% (1,337 votes), despite Becker’s failure to get a building permit for a home remodeling project. The issue was raised during the campaign. Becker chalked it up to politics and blamed her contractor for not getting the permit.

In Ward 5, David Ellis received 58.15% (1,698 votes) to Chuck Dowd’s 28.39% (829 votes) and Rob Guthrie’s 13.08% (382 votes). Incumbent Steve Alfred did not to seek re-election for this seat.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.