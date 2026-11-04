Fixing Hilton Head's Exit 8 can't start until bridge is built. Where it stands

Barricades block the John Smith Road overpass as work continues to build a new bridge over Interstate 95 as photographed on Oct. 28, 2026, in Hardeeville. The replacement of the bridge is part of the $825 million I-95 widening project anticipated for completion by 2030. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Closed to traffic in March, the John Smith Road Interstate 95 overpass that locals used to avoid Hilton Head’s Exit 8 is taking form, and the detour is expected to be lifted in the coming months.

The new bridge is part of S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) ‘Fix the Drive’ campaign to widen and improve the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to one mile north of Hilton Head’s Exit 8. It kicked off with an August 2025 groundbreaking in Hardeeville.

The bridge rebuild was originally expected to take about nine months to complete, SCDOT’s Craig Winn previously told The Island Packet. But the widening of the interstate and Exit 8 couldn’t be done "until that bridge is complete.” That’s because the bridge has to be built in order for the state to convert the grassed-median into travel lanes.

Winn is SCDOT’s Program Manager for the Lowcountry.

The overpass of John Smith Road over Interstate 95 has been removed as photographed on April 10, 2026, as work to widen the interstate has begun in Jasper County. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

The re-opening of John Smith Road is now anticipated to happen in early 2027 as utility relocations for Exit 8 are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year, according to an email from SCDOT.

Signage tells drivers the overpass of John Smith Road over Interstate 95 is not open as work to widen the interstate was underway in Jasper County. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

What is a diverging diamond interchange?

Utility relocations will allow for Hilton Head’s Exit 8 to be reconfigured into a “diverging diamond interchange.” SCDOT has previously said a DDI can be a “game changer” for high-traffic areas.

This new-style intersection improves traffic flow by eliminating the need for drivers to make left turns across oncoming traffic. Instead, it temporarily shifts drivers in both directions to the opposite sides of the road. Clear signage, pavement markings and traffic signals will help guide drivers through the roadway.

The Exit 8 project also involves eliminating the intersection at Medical Center Drive, which provides access to hotels, restaurants and Novant Health’s Coastal Carolina Medical Center. SCDOTs plans show the intersection will be moved approximately one-fifth of a mile to Dolnik Drive. A traffic circle will be built where this new road connects to Brickyard Road, allowing drivers to head west, looping back to the shops, hotels and hospital and apartments currently under construction.

Hardeeville’s growth

The scope of interstate widening extends from the Savannah River to one mile north of the U.S. 278 interchange to Hilton Head Island. Besides changes to Exit 5 and Exit 8, fourteen bridges will be replaced. At Purrysburg Road just over the state border with Georgia, the city of Hardeeville will build a new interchange with I-95, Exit 3.

The upgrades are designed to reduce bottlenecks through the Hardeeville zone, currently one of the worst rural interstates for freight mobility, a 2021 SCDOT I-95 feasibility report found.

Data released in March by the U.S. Census Bureau showed Jasper County was the fastest-growing in the U.S. by percentage growth. The population rose by 6% between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025.

Three newly constructed logistic centers can be seen along Interstate 95 southbound at Exit 5, the U.S. 17 interchange on June 6, 2025, in Hardeeville, located in Jasper County. As part of SC DOT’s widening of Interstate 95, plans call for traffic signals and a new frontage road pushed further away from the heavily traveled interchange. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Hardeeville’s growth is driven by the area’s proximity to the Savannah Ports, I-95 and rail lines. Millions of square feet of logistics and manufacturing space are quickly appearing along the U.S. 17 corridor. The South Atlantic Logistics Terminal alone will span over 800 acres and is planned to include as much as 6 million square feet of warehouse and industrial space upon completion, breaking ground in November 2024.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $825 million, with $728.8 million dedicated to construction, the SCDOT states. Funding is being provided through federal and state rural interstate funds, as well as support from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This first roughly 10-mile stretch of interstate widening is anticipated to be complete by 2030. For the most up-to-date information visit the SCDOT’s “Fix the Drive I-95” website.