Beaufort County’s election prep: Security, new locations and key ballot questions

As Beaufort County residents prepare to cast their ballots for the upcoming election, voters have multiple options to make their voices heard — whether voting in person on Election Day, voting early or by mail.

With early voting beginning on Monday, Oct. 21 and ending Saturday, Nov. 2, officials are urging voters to be aware of updated polling locations and requirements to ensure a smooth and secure process. Strict measures are also in place to prevent voter fraud, with local election officials confident in the integrity of the system, said Marie Smalls, the director of the board of voter registration and elections for Beaufort County.

There are four early voting centers in the county:

Beaufort (Main office): 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort, SC 29906

Bluffton (Bluffton Recreation Center — Gymnasium): 61A Ulmer Road, Bluffton, SC 29910

Hilton Head (USCB — Hilton Head Campus, Room 115): 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

St. Helena Branch Library: 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena Island, SC 29920

Beaufort County is preparing for a higher-than-usual voter turnout, and Smalls advises voters to plan ahead by checking their sample ballots at your MyscVOTES . New polling locations for election day on Nov. 5 have also been added, she said, encouraging residents to go to that same website to verify their voting precinct. To vote, residents will need to bring a qualifying ID, which may include a South Carolina driver’s license, motor vehicles ID card, voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or U.S. passport, according to the state’s election commission website.

What questions are on the ballot?

In addition to regular races, voters should also be prepared for three key questions on their ballots this year — two local referendum questions from the county council and a statewide constitutional amendment, Smalls said.

The questions include:

QUESTION 1 I approve a special sales and use tax in the amount of one percent (1%) to be imposed in Beaufort County for not more than ten (10) years, or until a total of $950,000,000 in resulting revenue has been collected, whichever occurs first, to fund the following projects: Project (1) For financing the costs of highways, roads, streets, bridges, and other transportation-related projects facilities related thereto including, but not limited to, drainage facilities relating to the highways, roads, streets, bridges, and other transportation-related projects; and mass transit systems operated by Beaufort County or jointly operated by the County and other governmental entities $900,000,000. Project (2) For financing the costs of greenbelt initiatives $50,000,000. Instructions to Voters: All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “YES” and All qualified electors opposed to levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “NO.”









QUESTION 2 I approve the issuance of not exceeding $515,000,000 of general obligation bonds of Beaufort County, maturing over a period not to exceed ten (10) years and payable from the special sales and use tax described in Question 1 above, to fund completion of projects from among the categories described in Question 1 above. Instructions to Voters: All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “YES” and All qualified electors opposed to levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “NO.”









Must Section 4, Article II of the Constitution of this State, relating to voter qualifications, be amended so as to provide that only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law?

Are the ballots secure?

In preparation for the upcoming election, poll workers in the county have undergone thorough training, Smalls said. Both new and returning poll workers are retrained within 30 days of the election, including a hands-on review of how to operate voting machines, set up polling sites and manage voter check-in. Most training occurred last week and a follow-up training will begin next week, Smalls added.

The county also enforces a strict chain of custody for ballots, she said. Throughout early voting, ballots are managed by designated staff and are kept under lock and key. When ballots are moved between locations, they are sealed — and these seals can only be broken back at the central office. The system is designed to prevent tampering, Smalls said.

Voter fraud is taken seriously in South Carolina, and voting more than once is a crime, Smalls added.

“I think it’s a pretty good system where we have control over how many times a voter can vote,” she said. Is it perfect? Probably not. But I feel very comfortable that we can minimize to the least anybody attempting to pass a ballot more than once.”

The state also does not allow ballot drop boxes as a method of returning absentee ballots, which has been a source of controversy and debate over voter fraud and election integrity.

In terms of election results, accuracy is prioritized over speed, Smalls said. While the county strives to post results quickly, Smalls recognizes that delays can occur, particularly if long lines persist at polling locations. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day, they will be allowed to vote, and this can extend the time it takes to finalize results, she said.

The official certification of results won’t occur until Nov. 8, following random hand count audits at selected precincts. Historically, these audits have confirmed the accuracy of the election night results, Smalls said and she expects this consistency to continue. In addition to the audits of Election Day results, early voting locations will also be subject to a similar audit to verify the accuracy of the process.

For those planning to vote absentee, she said it’s important to act quickly, as the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 25 at 5 p.m. After this date, voters will need to vote in person.

As the election nears, Smalls’ final message to voters is simple: “Make a plan… Give yourself some time. Make sure you have the proper IDs…and know what’s on the ballot before you go to the polls.”