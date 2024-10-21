Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Island Packet

    Beaufort County’s election prep: Security, new locations and key ballot questions

    By Isabella Douglas,

    2 days ago

    As Beaufort County residents prepare to cast their ballots for the upcoming election, voters have multiple options to make their voices heard — whether voting in person on Election Day, voting early or by mail.

    With early voting beginning on Monday, Oct. 21 and ending Saturday, Nov. 2, officials are urging voters to be aware of updated polling locations and requirements to ensure a smooth and secure process. Strict measures are also in place to prevent voter fraud, with local election officials confident in the integrity of the system, said Marie Smalls, the director of the board of voter registration and elections for Beaufort County.

    There are four early voting centers in the county:

    • Beaufort (Main office): 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort, SC 29906

    • Bluffton (Bluffton Recreation Center — Gymnasium): 61A Ulmer Road, Bluffton, SC 29910

    • Hilton Head (USCB — Hilton Head Campus, Room 115): 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

    • St. Helena Branch Library: 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena Island, SC 29920

    Beaufort County is preparing for a higher-than-usual voter turnout, and Smalls advises voters to plan ahead by checking their sample ballots at your MyscVOTES . New polling locations for election day on Nov. 5 have also been added, she said, encouraging residents to go to that same website to verify their voting precinct. To vote, residents will need to bring a qualifying ID, which may include a South Carolina driver’s license, motor vehicles ID card, voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or U.S. passport, according to the state’s election commission website.

    What questions are on the ballot?

    In addition to regular races, voters should also be prepared for three key questions on their ballots this year — two local referendum questions from the county council and a statewide constitutional amendment, Smalls said.

    The questions include:

    • QUESTION 1 I approve a special sales and use tax in the amount of one percent (1%) to be imposed in Beaufort County for not more than ten (10) years, or until a total of $950,000,000 in resulting revenue has been collected, whichever occurs first, to fund the following projects: Project (1) For financing the costs of highways, roads, streets, bridges, and other transportation-related projects facilities related thereto including, but not limited to, drainage facilities relating to the highways, roads, streets, bridges, and other transportation-related projects; and mass transit systems operated by Beaufort County or jointly operated by the County and other governmental entities $900,000,000. Project (2) For financing the costs of greenbelt initiatives $50,000,000. Instructions to Voters: All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “YES” and All qualified electors opposed to levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “NO.”



    • QUESTION 2 I approve the issuance of not exceeding $515,000,000 of general obligation bonds of Beaufort County, maturing over a period not to exceed ten (10) years and payable from the special sales and use tax described in Question 1 above, to fund completion of projects from among the categories described in Question 1 above. Instructions to Voters: All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “YES” and All qualified electors opposed to levying the special sales and use tax shall vote “NO.”



    • Must Section 4, Article II of the Constitution of this State, relating to voter qualifications, be amended so as to provide that only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law?

    Are the ballots secure?

    In preparation for the upcoming election, poll workers in the county have undergone thorough training, Smalls said. Both new and returning poll workers are retrained within 30 days of the election, including a hands-on review of how to operate voting machines, set up polling sites and manage voter check-in. Most training occurred last week and a follow-up training will begin next week, Smalls added.

    The county also enforces a strict chain of custody for ballots, she said. Throughout early voting, ballots are managed by designated staff and are kept under lock and key. When ballots are moved between locations, they are sealed — and these seals can only be broken back at the central office. The system is designed to prevent tampering, Smalls said.

    Voter fraud is taken seriously in South Carolina, and voting more than once is a crime, Smalls added.

    “I think it’s a pretty good system where we have control over how many times a voter can vote,” she said. Is it perfect? Probably not. But I feel very comfortable that we can minimize to the least anybody attempting to pass a ballot more than once.”

    The state also does not allow ballot drop boxes as a method of returning absentee ballots, which has been a source of controversy and debate over voter fraud and election integrity.

    In terms of election results, accuracy is prioritized over speed, Smalls said. While the county strives to post results quickly, Smalls recognizes that delays can occur, particularly if long lines persist at polling locations. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day, they will be allowed to vote, and this can extend the time it takes to finalize results, she said.

    The official certification of results won’t occur until Nov. 8, following random hand count audits at selected precincts. Historically, these audits have confirmed the accuracy of the election night results, Smalls said and she expects this consistency to continue. In addition to the audits of Election Day results, early voting locations will also be subject to a similar audit to verify the accuracy of the process.

    For those planning to vote absentee, she said it’s important to act quickly, as the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 25 at 5 p.m. After this date, voters will need to vote in person.

    As the election nears, Smalls’ final message to voters is simple: “Make a plan… Give yourself some time. Make sure you have the proper IDs…and know what’s on the ballot before you go to the polls.”

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Andrea Willis.
    2d ago
    What happened to voting for or against abortions? FL has it on their ballots! Why should South Carolinians be forced to live by the rules, old men, in the state Senate set for women?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beaufort candidate forum sees only one county council candidate attendee: Who showed up?
    The Island Packet10 hours ago
    Beaufort incumbents accused of backing a tax hike. It’s a lie, they say. What’s the truth?
    The Island Packet1 day ago
    Beaufort County says $950M needed for transportation safety. Critics call it ‘nightmare’
    The Island Packet2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    You Could Be Arrested For This Seemingly Harmless Act When You're In Line To Vote
    HuffPost12 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    'Same tired old claims': CNN reporter levels Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theory
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    South Carolina Destination Named 'Best County' In The State
    97.5 WCOS5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    South Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS1 day ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy