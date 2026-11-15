The Lawrence County Grand Jury has returned 11 indictments for the month of October, mainly for drug-related charges.

Those indicted and their charges include:

• Jason Aaron Simpkins, 46, Ironton, third-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

• Joseph P. Woods, 35, Waterloo, two counts of third-degree felony strangulation, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and first-degree misdemeanor endangering children.

• George D. Bowen, 48, Ironton, three counts of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, fourth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance with a prior drug conviction and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Patricia D. Arbaugh, 69, Waterloo, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications for two revolvers, shotguns and $2,724 in cash; and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

• Kristal R. Keaton, 35, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

• Nickie L. Lyons, 37, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Denny Lee Adkins, 46, Branchland, West Virginia, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony having a weapon under disability, first-degree misdemeanor driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Clarence J. Childers, 55, Georgetown, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Steven W. Allen, 46, Greenup, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Michael A. Howard, 43, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.