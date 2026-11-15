undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
11 indicted by grand jury
By Staff Reports,4 days ago
The Lawrence County Grand Jury has returned 11 indictments for the month of October, mainly for drug-related charges.
Those indicted and their charges include:
• Jason Aaron Simpkins, 46, Ironton, third-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fourth-degree felony domestic violence.
• Joseph P. Woods, 35, Waterloo, two counts of third-degree felony strangulation, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and first-degree misdemeanor endangering children.
• George D. Bowen, 48, Ironton, three counts of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, fourth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance with a prior drug conviction and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.
• Patricia D. Arbaugh, 69, Waterloo, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications for two revolvers, shotguns and $2,724 in cash; and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.
• Kristal R. Keaton, 35, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
• Nickie L. Lyons, 37, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.
• Denny Lee Adkins, 46, Branchland, West Virginia, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony having a weapon under disability, first-degree misdemeanor driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Clarence J. Childers, 55, Georgetown, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.
• Steven W. Allen, 46, Greenup, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.
• Michael A. Howard, 43, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drug, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.