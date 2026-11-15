Briggs Lawrence board discusses closed branch

The board of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library met on Tuesday and the fate of its Chesapeake branch was the focus of discussion.

The meeting took place at the library’s main location in Ironton.

The branch has been closed since spring, following roof damage after a winter storm in January.

After a roof leak was discovered, it was found that trusses were starting to fail and that the building was in danger of collapse.

Water was also said to be in the basement and supports there were also failing.

The building was closed by the county engineer and its contents were removed, temporarily being stored at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Chesapeake.

Library officials said insurance would cover the basement damage, but not the roof. It was also discovered that the lot was in severe need of repair, the HVAC system needed replaced and more interior work was needed. Altogether, it was calculated the library would need at least $700,000 to fix the building.

“We decided to cut our losses and sell the building,” Donna Dingus, president of the board, said. “But we are not abandoning Chesapeake. We are looking for other way to serve them.”

The board noted that a bond levy was discussed, but decided not to pursue one, due to levies failing on county ballots in recent elections. It was pointed out that Lawrence County is one of few counties in the state that does not have a library funding levy.

Dingus and others said they are looking at ways to “reinvent” the library for Chesapeake. One idea was to have kiosks for checking out books.

The meeting began with the presentation of dozens of letters, written by students at Chesapeake schools, urging the library to stay open and telling why they feel it was important.

Alicia Spears, a teacher in Chesapeake schools, asked the board to “keep all the resources in one place” and urged them not to close the library.

“We have no public transportation here,” she said. “It all needs to be one location.”

Board member JT Holt said he wanted a “brick and mortar” facility for Chesapeake.

“If reinvention means kiosks, that is unacceptable,” he said.

Board member Elizabeth Cremeans Thompson said she and the property committee, which comprises two other members, had looked at properties in Chesapeake for a new locations.

She said one, located at 412 Third Ave, used to be a salon. She said the landlord has offered to rent it to the library for $2,000 a month, which she described as “generous.”

Gretchen Claypool, director of the library, said she visited the location and that it was workable, needing some small tile and electrical upgrades.

Thompson put forth a motion, seconded by board member J.T. Holt, to pursue this offer.

“It is well within our budget,” she said.

Two members of Chesapeake’s village council were present and were asked if they approved of the idea of a library in downtown Chesapeake, which they said they did.

Some board members stated they wanted to see the property first before voting.

Dingus then asked Thompson if she would be willing to rescind her motion until board members could visit the site, to which she and Holt agreed.

The board agreed to visit the property on Monday, as well as compile a list of expenses that would come from adapting it for use as a library.