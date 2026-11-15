WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, has been named as chair of the Senate Republicans’ fundraising operation.

Moreno will lead the National Republican Senatorial Committee, taking over from Tom Scott, of South Carolina.

Moreno was named to the position on Wednesday. Moreno was elected to the Senate from Ohio in 2024, defeating Democratic Sherrod Brown. Brown made a return to the chamber in this month’s election, defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted.