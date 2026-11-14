The holiday season is nearing and the annual Lawrence County Shop with a Cop will take place in December.

The effort is funded through donations from individuals and businesses, and these are being accepted in the weeks leading up to the event, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Derrick Malone, who helms the event, said.

Shop with a Cop teams up law enforcement officers from across the county who take children in need shopping for the holidays, to purchase needed clothing and items, as well as toys. Children for the program are recommended by counselors at their schools.

Malone said he expects this year’s event will be a larger than average year for the effort.

He said donations can be mailed or dropped off, cash or check, at three locations:

• The Lawrence County post of the State Highway Patrol, located at 126 Township Rd. 161 in South Point.

• The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, located at 115 S. 5th St. in Ironton.

• The Ironton Police Department, located at 301 S. 3rd St. in Ironton.