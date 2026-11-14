SOUTH POINT — Students and faculty observed Veterans Day at South Point Elementary School on Wednesday, honoring those from the community who have served.

Principal Bill Christian told the assembled school body, who were gathered in the gym, that they had “very special guests today.”

About two dozen veterans filed in, escorted by students, most of whom were family members, while Christian introduced each and told where they had served.

Jackson Brammer began the assembly by leading the school in the pledge of allegiance, followed by Encore, a choir of fourth and fifth grade students, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner’ to the veterans.

Presentations took place from students, including one group, who spoke on the meaning of freedom, and another by Emma Freeman, who read a history of the holiday, beginning as Armistice Day, signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson after World War I. It later became Veterans Day, meant to honor those who served in all branches and eras. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who had previously commanded Allied forces in World War II, signed the federal Veterans Day holiday into law in the 1950s.

Encore sang two more songs for the room, concluding with “God Bless America.”

The school hosts a Veterans Day program each year.