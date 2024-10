ARC offering STEM summer study programs

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) opened applications for two summer study opportunities: the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA) and the Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge. Both programs, planned for summer 2025, are free intensive learning experiences specifically for the Appalachian Region’s high school and/or middle school students and teachers.

The Appalachian STEM Academy is a hands-on learning experience for Appalachia’s middle and high school students, as well as high school teachers in STEM-related fields. Hosted by Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, this program is a gateway to science, technology, engineering and math.

High school participants will work with award-winning scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and both high school and middle school students will conduct guided group science, math, computer science, and technology research projects. High school teachers will work with science practitioners to develop STEM-related curriculum.

STEM academy sessions will take place on the following dates:

Middle School STEM Academy Session 1: July 5-11.

Middle School STEM Academy Session 2: July 12-18.

High School STEM Academy: July 5-18.

Applications for both opportunities are due Dec. 6.

For information, go to www.arc.gov/academies-and-institutes/stem/

