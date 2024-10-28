New hospital coming to South Point, will focus on inpatient rehabilitation

Staff report

SOUTH POINT — A new inpatient rehabilitation hospital is coming to South Point and on Wednesday, the company and local officials broke ground for what will be 51,000-foot facility.

“With our new location in South Point, we will be able to bring quality rehabilitation services to residents of the Tri-State region of Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky,” said Anthony Misitano, founder and CEO of PAM Health. “In addition, our hospital will also add close to 200 jobs to the area.”

The hospital is being built by Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (Catalyst), a full-service healthcare real estate development and investment firm, and Heitman, a real estate investment management firm.

“Over the past five years, we have built a strong partnership with PAM Health, focusing on the development and construction of inpatient rehabilitation facilities nationwide,” said Alex Stacy, president and CEO of Catalyst. “We are thrilled to address the unmet demand in South Point and the surrounding communities with this new hospital.”

This the ninth hospital Catalyst has delivered for PAM Health, and the second in Ohio. The location was strategically chosen due to its convenient placement along Highway 52 and its proximity to several local hospitals, serving as the only IRH within a 50-mile radius.

“Through this development, we are capitalizing on a unique opportunity to meet growing demand for accessible rehabilitative services in the South Point community. We have a strong partner in Catalyst in developing this specialized health care center in the community,” said Brian Pieracci, head of Private Equity – North America at Heitman.

The new IRH will feature 42 beds and will be 100% leased and operated by PAM Health. It will provide on-site, inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy services, offering comprehensive and individualized treatment aimed at enhancing patient recovery and outcomes.

Catalyst has successfully completed five PAM Health inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, is actively constructing four more, including South Point, and has three additional projects in development. Catalyst is excited to expand its geographic presence in Ohio and further enhance access to post-acute care across the country.

