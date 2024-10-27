Hurricane relief funding available for Lawrence County residents

By Terry L. Hapney, Jr.

The Ironton Tribune

Hurricane Helene Damage Disaster Funding is available for residents of Lawrence County under the Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) program through the state of Ohio.

Lawrence County received approval to distribute PRC funds for area residents who were impacted by Hurricane Helene. Missy Evans, director of the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, said funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are depleted.

“Lawrence, Jackson, Pike and Scioto counties were declared in a state of emergency by Governor (Mike) DeWine as the result of damage caused by Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27,” she said. “Lawrence County received funds for TANF-PRC and Adult Non-TANF eligible families.”

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) allows county residents to apply for and possibly receive up to $1,500. Adult non-TANF individuals can receive up to $750. Individuals do not have to currently receive assistance but do have to meet the 200% federal poverty level.

The PRC program in Ohio offers support and other services to help low-income families with urgent needs. The goal, according to a state spokesperson, is to help families take care of themselves or become self-sufficient. PRC is funded through the federal TANF program. Those receiving help from other public assistance programs—including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps)—also may be eligible for PRC services.

The state spokesperson said those who can get PRC help include low-income families who need short-term help during a crisis or time of need. The TANF-eligible individuals include parents of children under 18, including noncustodial parents if they live in Ohio, and pregnant women or teens. The non-TANF individuals include childless individuals who are 55+ or disabled individuals receiving disability benefits such as SSI, Social Security Disability, Veterans Administration Disability, PERS Disability and Railroad Retirement Disability.

Evans said the program is limited to hard services such as appliance replacement, short-term food replacement, home repair, clothing and other miscellaneous purchases that were affected by the hurricane. Applications are accepted and the verification process is completed now at the LCDJFS until Nov. 29 at 1100 South 7th St. in Ironton.

“Again, the funds are contingent upon availability,” Evans said.

County PRC plans are found at https://jfs.ohio.gov/owf/prc/county/countytable.stm.

For more information on the funding, contact the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services at 740-532-3324.

