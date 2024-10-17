Threads of Gratitude: Veterans to be honored with handcrafted quilts

Staff report

Ohio University Southern’s upcoming Veteran Tribute Ceremony on Nov. 7, local veterans will be honored with more than words of thanks. They will receive hand-sewn Quilts of Valor, a gesture that has come to embody a profound sense of appreciation for military service.

This year’s theme, “Threads of Gratitude: A Quilts of Valor Celebration,” brings a personal and emotional touch to the ceremony, replacing the traditional keynote speech with a mini-documentary that follows the local guild Material Hugs as they craft quilts destined to wrap veterans in both warmth and gratitude.

The guild, composed of retired and current Ohio University Southern faculty members, has been working tirelessly to prepare for the event, where approximately ten veterans from the Tri-State community will receive these special quilts.

Dr. Martha Evans, Dr. Miki Crawford and Dr. Kim Keffer formed the Material Hugs quilting guild after Keffer became involved with Quilts of Valor. The national volunteer organization has awarded more than 250,000 quilts to veterans across the country. But for these women, quilting has a deeply personal significance.

“I got into this because my aunt is a World War II veteran,” says Keffer. When her aunt was nominated for a Quilt of Valor, Keffer wanted to give back to the organization. Instead of a donation, they asked her to make quilts.

“I loved making my first quilt, and I loved the smile I got when I gave it,” she says. “I was hooked.”

This year’s ceremony will be more than a simple gathering. Veterans honored will receive quilts made by Evans, Crawford, Keffer and others, each one featuring personalized details including the veteran’s name, the date of donation, and the symbolic red, white and blue patterns.

“These quilts aren’t just beautiful, they’re meant to hug the veterans and remind them of how deeply appreciated they are,” says Dr. Teresa McKenzie, coordinator of Veterans Services at Ohio University Southern. McKenzie helped organize the event and worked with Electronic Media production assistant Ernie Hall to produce the documentary that will be shown during the ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at noon on Nov. 7 in the OUS Rotunda and will conclude with a reception, where attendees can meet and personally thank the veterans for their service.

The event is open to the public, and nominations for future Quilt of Valor recipients can be made through the national organization’s website.

Though this tribute is just one day, McKenzie emphasizes that it’s part of a larger tradition at the university.

“Every year, we make it a priority to celebrate our veterans and ensure they know they’re valued. This year’s quilts make that message even more personal.”

For more information on Quilts of Valor or to nominate a veteran, visit the Quilts of Valor Foundation website.

