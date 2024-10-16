Coming home: Payne serving second tenure at helm of Ironton schools

By Terry L. Hapney, Jr.

The Ironton Tribune

“Thanks for letting me come home.”

Dr. James Payne shared these words with the Ironton City Schools Board of Education at his first board meeting as superintendent. Beginning his duties on Aug. 20, Payne considers his appointment a homecoming, marking his second stint as superintendent at Ironton.

Having worked in K-12 education for decades, Payne, who was born and raised in Ironton, spent his kindergarten and first-grade years in Columbus City Schools.

“My father was in anesthesia training at Ohio State,” Payne said. “We came back in the second grade.”

Payne graduated from Ironton High School in 1972. Always involved in athletics, he found a nice balance with academics. Attending Mississippi State University on a football scholarship, Payne was taking courses to go to medical school.

“I found as I was taking other courses that I had a special place in my heart for educators—to want to teach and coach at some point,” he said.

Payne was also considering law school after graduation.

“I just felt that something wasn’t right about it,” he said. “When I made my decision to go into education, it felt like a ton of bricks was lifted from my shoulders. I knew I’d made the right decision.”

The son of Dr. Burton and Leona Payne of Ironton, Payne is the oldest sibling in his family. His four sisters live in Ironton. Starting his teaching career at the then new Lawrence County Joint Vocational School, Payne coached at Ironton.

Payne taught history and government, making $7,200 annually. He also coached for Bob Lutz, Mike Burcham and Pat Sheridan—receiving $300 for every coaching position he was offered.

“I made an additional $900 my first year in 1977-78,” Payne said.

As Payne and his wife, Julie, were considering starting a family, he wasn’t sure they could do so on a teacher’s salary.

He left education for a time, running for public office. He won the seat for Lawrence County treasurer—doubling his salary.

After spending several years as treasurer, Payne was elected as the Lawrence County auditor, working in that role for a couple of years before going back into education.

Other stops during his career include working at the central office at Symmes Valley Local Schools. The superintendent there retired and Payne moved into that position in 1987, staying there for six years. A highlight of his tenure there was working with the community to build the multi-level Symmes Valley school they have now.

Payne then moved to Ironton schools in 1993, working as superintendent at his alma mater until 1999. That’s when he became superintendent at Dawson-Bryant Local Schools for a decade.

He retired after eight years as superintendent of the Lawrence County ESC.

Payne’s decision to retire was motivated by his daughter, Allison, who wasn’t doing well health-wise.

His wife, Julie, was an educator who had already retired, he was ready to spend more time with his family. Allison passed away in 2017.

While Payne grew up with three sisters and raised two daughters, his daughter Laura and her husband Mark—who reside southeast of Cleveland—have given the Paynes three grandsons.

Having left retirement after six years, Payne says he feels “blessed to be back home and hopefully providing some help in some areas.”

“Also get reacquainted with some of the people who were here when I was and get to know the new faces,” he said. “The younger teachers are very enthusiastic and up on the latest information out of Columbus and Washington. We have had a great beginning. There is a very good board to work with.”

Taking time to rebuild trust and respect with one another, Payne stresses the importance of solid relationships to get back on track.

“If you don’t have trust and respect it’s hard to translate into improving the education process,” he said.

One of Payne’s favorite quotes is “Inspect what you expect.”

“Sit down, have meetings,” he said. “I’ve had meetings with teachers and other staff who have given me the insight into the process of trying to turn things around.”

Payne said it is about setting the standard and having high expectations.

“Go back and make sure things are getting done,” he said. “Listen to your staff. They know best. They’re the experts in the classroom. I’m a collaborative leader. If you say that, you’d better mean it. If you’re going to include their input you’d better be prepared to take it.”

One of the priorities for Ironton schools is to align the curriculum with state standards.

“If you believe it then live it and have it every day in your classroom—the goals for those students in terms of learning that day,” Payne said. “After we get past safety and security, that’s high on my agenda.”

Payne says every student is different and every teacher may have a different plan.

“The total focus should be on aligning it with state standards, having high expectations for students as well as teachers and delivering results,” he said. “We’re in the dream business. We have to provide the foundations. We have to provide the curriculum that will provide them the opportunity to be whatever they want to be. If we do that then we’ve been successful.”

