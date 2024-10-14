OUS groups seek socks, food donations

Staff report

IRONTON — Two student organizations at Ohio University Southern are making a meaningful impact this fall through community-driven donation efforts.

These initiatives, led by the Student Social Work Association (SSWA) and the Student Nurses Association (SNA), aim to support local organizations and individuals in need, demonstrating the university’s commitment to community service.

The SSWA is spearheading “Socktober,” a month-long drive to collect new socks of all sizes for community members in need. With temperatures dropping, cozy, warm socks become essential items for many, including those who are homeless or facing financial hardship.

This year, the SSWA is partnering with local service organizations, the Ironton Rotary Club, Ironton Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ironton, to expand their reach and increase donations.

“We know that a pair of new socks might seem small, but it can mean a lot to someone who is struggling to stay warm and healthy,” said SSWA advisor Dr. Joy Shytle. “Our goal is to support as many people as possible, and our community partners have been instrumental in helping us collect and distribute these donations.”

Donations for Socktober will be accepted through the end of October and can be dropped off at various Ironton locations, including Ohio University Southern, Liberty Bank, Ohio Valley Bank, Lou’s Style Shop, Compston Wealth Management and Deanna Patrick’s Edward Jones office, as well as at meetings of the Lions, Rotary, and Kiwanis clubs.

The SNA is hosting its annual food drive to benefit Harvest for the Hungry, a local food pantry serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. Over the past few years, the SNA has collected thousands of pounds of food, making a significant contribution to the pantry’s mission. This year, the SNA is aiming even higher by creating a friendly competition among student organizations.

The group that donates the most food items between now and Nov. 22 will receive the coveted House Cup Trophy and a celebratory pizza party.

“A lot of our job is to take care of the community,” said Nicole Stumbo, SNA advisor. “Being visible and showing our commitment to the community can help build relationships when nurses and community members meet again in a healthcare setting.”

Donations may be brought to the art lab in Dingus Technology Center.

The efforts of these student groups illustrate the impact that Ohio University Southern students have in the community and highlight the reciprocal relationship between the university and the local area.

As the students strive to make a difference, community members are encouraged to support them by donating socks, food items, or simply spreading the word about the initiatives.

“The strength of our community lies in how we support each other,” said Ohio University Southern dean Dr. Deborah Marinski. “When students see their neighbors stepping up to help with a project they’re passionate about, it reinforces the idea that together we can accomplish great things.”

Every contribution, no matter how small, helps bring warmth and nourishment to those in need and strengthens the bonds of our community.

The post OUS groups seek socks, food donations appeared first on The Tribune .