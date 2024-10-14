The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Kentucky, installed its officers for the 2024-25 club year at an installation ceremony held at the McConnell House in Greenup, Kentucky. Kentucky-Tennessee Division 16 Lt. Gov. Father Marc Bentley of Grayson, left, installed Don Golightly, center, as club president, and Tom Saylor, right, as secretary-treasurer. Some of the East Greenup club’s most notable projects are the annual Run By The River road races and distribution of food baskets to at least 50 families at Thanksgiving. The club meets every Tuesday at noon at Giovanni’s Pizza in Flatwoods and guests are welcome. (Submitted photo)

The post Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County installs new officers appeared first on The Tribune .