Mountain Stage returns to the Huntington

Staff report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall Artists Series 88th season opens with Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea, featuring an assorted medley of musical styles on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

The evening will feature Mississippi-inspired north country blues from JD Simo and Luther Dickinson, Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly’s blend of heartfelt lyrics and timeless folk-rock melodies, expert storytelling from John Craigie, fresh and innovative bluegrass from the Kyle Tuttle Band, and eclectic Appalachian roots sounds from Kentucky trio Wayne Graham. Recording a live episode for NPR Music, audience members have the chance to be a part of the action.

Celebrated guitarists, producers, band leaders and sonic shamans Luther Dickinson and JD Simo join forces in a trailblazing collaboration.

The duo, known for their individual successes, mutual admiration, and deep friendship, have finally come together to create a musical project that transcends genres. Their album, “Do The Rump,” came out in September of this year.

“Do The Rump” is the pair’s first collaborative album in which the musicians trade turns on the mic, partake in explosive guitar solos, and re-imagine old-school classics.

JD Simo said, “Playing with Luther immediately felt as easy as water flowing down a river, we had all the same influences, but we played nothing alike. Our styles just fit together; we didn’t have to think about it, it was instinctual.”

Keeping his creative fever for music alive for over four decades, Paul Kelly proves to be one of the few songwriters to perform their craft for that long. Since releasing his first album in 1981, Kelly has released 29 studio albums. Making his Mountain Stage debut in 1992, Kelly has made six appearances on the show.

When asked about his ever evolving yet constant songwriting, Kelly said, “You have to keep turning up and keep trying, stay open and write things down when they come into your head.”

Folk singer-songwriter and humorous storyteller, John Craigie, fosters a deep connection through music, rooted in his expressive and stirring vocals and spirit. John’s poignancy, humor, and reflections from life as a nomadic troubadour spill into his music where he takes you on a ride that might end in tears, laughter, or some other unexpected emotion…you just never know. Either way, you’ll be glad you spent time absorbing his art.

As Rolling Stone said, “It’s hard to immerse yourself in a Craigie album and not emerge elated.” The Stranger said Craigie is, “the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedberg with a vagabond troubadour edge.”

Craigie said, “I just hope you can hear the collaboration with this amazing band of musicians and hear the energy in the songs of people who are allowed to get out and do their art again in this chaotic world.” Craigie’s latest album, “Greatest Hits…Just Kidding…Live – No Hits” was released on Sept. 20.

Kyle Tuttle is an exceptionally skilled banjo player known for his work with Grammy-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle (no relation) and former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player Jeff Austin.

Tuttle’s newest album, “Labor of Lust,” features a wide variety of sounds and exploration of the banjo.

“A life in professional music, or performance of any kind really, is often painted in glamor… but the man behind the curtain can exist in a difficult duality,” Tuttle said. “An attempt at putting a saddle on success can eat a person up and wreck the things they hold dear. In reality, any pursuit of the love of the masses can easily become a Labor of Lust.”

Wayne Graham said it best, “Wayne Graham is a very successful rock band and you love them very much.”

Wayne Graham is the band of two brothers, Hayden and Kenny Miles from Whitesburg, Kentucky, who have been playing together since they were 8 and 13.

The brothers focus on the details, their music features airy production, beautiful chords and melodies, melodic drumming, and lyrics that feel like an eternity has been spent on them. Their newest album, “Bastion,” was released in early September and features small-town influences and feelings of isolation.

Tickets for Mountain Stage are $53.53 including taxes and fees. Tickets are available by visiting the Joan C. Edwards Box Office from noon–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 304-696-6656 or through ticketmaster.com.

