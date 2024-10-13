Open in App
    Making an impact: Students share what they learned from Impact Prevention

    By Terry Hapney,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSyZW_0w54Fq7T00

    By Terry L. Hapney, Jr.
    The Ironton Tribune

    At its Oct. 1 meeting, the Lawrence County Commissioners approved and presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week and October as Substance Misuse Prevention Month, encouraging citizens to participate in prevention education activities and make a visible statement that “we are strongly committed to a drug-free future.”
    Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said organizations throughout the county and nation will celebrate Red Ribbon Week by demonstrating “their commitment to healthy, drug-free lifestyles by wearing and displaying red ribbons during this week-long campaign.”
    Mykel Delong of Impact Prevention introduced students from area schools who presented what they have learned through Impact. Students from St. Joe, Ironton, Rock Hill, Tri-State STEM, Fairland and Chesapeake high schools shared many examples of what they have learned.
    Tori Moore, a student at Ironton High School, said she has learned how to promote student wellness.
    “A skill I have learned is . . . how to provide students with a way to build healthy relationships with peers,” she said. “And how to guide people through different troubles they have, like anxiety and depression.”
    Jacob Harris, a student at Chesapeake High School, said one of his favorite takeaways from Impact is going to the middle and elementary schools for bonding between those students and the high school group.
    “Letting them all know they have somebody they can look up to who lives a lifestyle that they would want to live in their future, and let them take that away from the fun times that we had together,” he said.
    The Commissioners also:
    • Approved a declaration of emergency for Lawrence County for severe weather damage.
    • Approved a structure for a new rapid response team to handle emergencies in the county, including the county commissioners, technology director, communications representative, EMA representative, sheriff’s department representative, engineer representative, public information officer, and a representative from the Auditor’s office.
    • Approved floodplain permit renewals submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District, including Perry Township Trustees—grading, culverts, paving and maintenance projects on Township Road R.O.W.; and William Souerdike—filling and grading, brush removal and residential structure projects located on Township Road 1134.
    • Approved appropriations and transfers dated October 1, 2024, under $50,000, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting administrator.
    • Approved appropriations and transfers dated October 1, 2024, over $50,000.00, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting administrator: H00-12E-161-099 (Repayment of Advance) to H03-12E-157-099: $72,739.51.
    • Approved and signed the Ohio Airport Resolution authorizing William Nenni to submit the matching grant application on the Lawrence County Commissioners’ behalf, and to authorize Nenni to execute and manage the grant contract once received—and all necessary documents related to the grant.
    • Approved and signed the Consulting Services Agreement with Lawrence County Commissioners/Lawrence County Auditor with Vinton County, Ohio, effective September 17, 2024.
    • Received and filed the latest 2024 Amended Certificate and Appropriations along with the first 2025 Amended Certificate filing, requested by the Auditor’s office.
    • Approved and signed the Broadband Infrastructure Grant between Lawrence County and Charter (Spectrum), approved by the county prosecutor.
    • Received and filed the Department of Job and Family Services monthly report ending August 31, 2024, submitted by Missy Evans, director.
    • Approved the donation of $5,000 to the Firefighters Association.
    • Approved a resolution authorizing Patrick D. Leighty, Lawrence County engineer, to prepare and submit an application in the OPWC State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement programs, and to execute contracts as required.
    • Authorized the administrative assistant to advertise for public viewing and public hearing to establish a part of vacated Sixth Avenue, formerly Township Road 1429 East.
    • Approved and signed the requests to add David Hamm and Kathy Bamer to the Lawrence County Local Emergency Planning Committee, requested by Mike Boster, EMA director.
    • Approved the appointment of John DeLapa to the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission effective Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2027.
    • Approved and signed the drought emergency proclamation in Lawrence County, Ohio.
    • Approved and signed the vehicle lease agreement between Lawrence County Commissioners and Ironton Lawrence County CAO for the purpose of delivering senior citizen supplemental nutrition boxes.
    • Heard from Zoie Clay as extension educator and Amanda Cleary from Third and Center regarding the latest activities in their organizations.
    • Entered into executive session to discuss real-estate issues.
    Tuesday’s meeting was canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.

